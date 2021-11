GTA San Andreas cheats for PlayStation, Xbox and PC

GTA San Andreas had more cheats than any other GTA game. Ahead of the remaster, here’s a breakdown of all GTA San Andreas cheats on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Following in the footsteps of the equally iconic GTA 3 and Vice City, GTA San Andreas was a game-changer when it came to open-world sandbox adventure games. The RPG elements that Rockstar added to Carl Johnson’s crime spree changed the series forever. But these mechanics also allowed the devs to get creative with GTA San Andreas’ cheats.

With a remaster of GTA San Andreas coming our way on November 11, 2021, we felt now was the perfect time to remind ourselves of all the cheats. The Definitive Edition will be launching on PC, and modern PlayStation and Xbox consoles, so we can’t wait to see if these classic cheats will still work.

PC GTA San Andreas cheats

The following GTA San Andreas cheats are for PC players. They can be used by entering the codes in bold into the game’s console:

HESOYAM – Health, Armor, Money, also repairs car

– Health, Armor, Money, also repairs car BAGUVIX – Infinite Health

– Infinite Health CVWKXAM – Infinite Oxygen

– Infinite Oxygen LXGIWYL – Weapon Set 1

– Weapon Set 1 PROFESSIONALSKIT – Weapon Set 2

– Weapon Set 2 UZUMYMW – Weapon Set 3

– Weapon Set 3 STICKLIKEGLUE – Perfect Vehicle Handling

– Perfect Vehicle Handling ANOSEONGLASS – Adrenaline Mode

– Adrenaline Mode FULLCLIP – Infinite Ammo, No Reloading

– Infinite Ammo, No Reloading TURNUPTHEHEAT – Increase Wanted Level by 2

– Increase Wanted Level by 2 TURNDOWNTHEHEAT – Clear Wanted Level

– Clear Wanted Level BTCDBCB – Add Body Fat

– Add Body Fat BUFFMEUP – Muscular Body

– Muscular Body KVGYZQK – Skinny Body

– Skinny Body AEZAKMI – Disable Wanted Level

– Disable Wanted Level BRINGITON – Six Star Wanted Level

– Six Star Wanted Level WORSHIPME – Maximum Respect

– Maximum Respect HELLOLADIES – Maximum Sex Appeal

– Maximum Sex Appeal VKYPQCF – Maximum Stamina

– Maximum Stamina PROFESSIONALKILLER – Hitman Level for all Weapons

– Hitman Level for all Weapons NATURALTALENT – Maximize All Vehicle Skills

– Maximize All Vehicle Skills SPEEDITUP – Fast Motion

– Fast Motion SLOWITDOWN – Slow Motion

– Slow Motion AJLOJYQY – People attack each other with golf clubs

– People attack each other with golf clubs BAGOWPG – Create a bounty on your head

– Create a bounty on your head FOOOXFT – Pedestrians attack you

– Pedestrians attack you GOODBYECRUELWORLD – Kills CJ

– Kills CJ BLUESUEDESHOES – Everyone is Elvis

– Everyone is Elvis BGLUAWML – People attack each other with Rocket Launchers

– People attack each other with Rocket Launchers LIFESABEACH – Beach Party Mode

– Beach Party Mode ONLYHOMIESALLOWED – Gang Members Mode

– Gang Members Mode BIFBUZZ – Gang Control

– Gang Control NINJATOWN – Ninja Theme

– Ninja Theme BEKKNQV – Women Talk to You

– Women Talk to You KANGAROO – Mega Jump

– Mega Jump STATEOFEMERGENCY – Riot Mode

– Riot Mode CRAZYTOWN – Funhouse Mode

– Funhouse Mode SJMAHPE – Recruit anyone like a gang member

– Recruit anyone like a gang member CPKTNWT – Blow Up All Cars

– Blow Up All Cars WHEELSONLYPLEASE – Invisible cars

– Invisible cars ZEIIVG – All traffic lights are green

– All traffic lights are green YLTEICZ – Aggressive Drivers

– Aggressive Drivers LLQPFBN – All cars turn pink

– All cars turn pink IOWDLAC – All cars turn black

– All cars turn black EVERYONEISPOOR – All cars are cheap

– All cars are cheap EVERYONEISRICH – All cars are fast

– All cars are fast CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG – Flying cars

– Flying cars FLYINGFISH – Flying boats

– Flying boats JCNRUAD – Cars blow up with minimal damage

– Cars blow up with minimal damage SPEEDFREAK – All cars have nitrous

– All cars have nitrous BUBBLECARS – Moon car gravity

– Moon car gravity OUIQDMW – Free aim in cars

– Free aim in cars GHOSTTOWN – Reduced Traffic

PC spawn cheats

The below cheats spawn a variety of vehicles for the player to use on PC:

ROCKETMAN – Spawn Jetpack

– Spawn Jetpack IWPRTON – Spawn Rhino (Tank)

– Spawn Rhino (Tank) AIYPWZQP – Spawn Parachute

– Spawn Parachute OLDSPEEDDEMON – Spawn Bloodring Banger

– Spawn Bloodring Banger JQNTDMH – Spawn Rancher

– Spawn Rancher VROCKPOKEY – Spawn Racecar

– Spawn Racecar VPJTQWV – Spawn Racecar

– Spawn Racecar WHERESTHEFUNERAL – Spawn Romero

– Spawn Romero CELEBRITYSTATUS – Spawn Stretch

– Spawn Stretch TRUEGRIME – Spawn Trashmaster

– Spawn Trashmaster RZHSUEW – Spawn Caddy

– Spawn Caddy JUMPJET – Spawn Hydra

– Spawn Hydra KGGGDKP – Spawn Vortex Hovercraft

– Spawn Vortex Hovercraft OHDUDE – Spawn Hunter

– Spawn Hunter FOURWHEELFUN – Spawn Quad

– Spawn Quad AMOMHRER – Spawn Tanker Truck

– Spawn Tanker Truck ITSALLBULL – Spawn Dozer

– Spawn Dozer FLYINGTOSTUNT – Spawn Stunt Plane

– Spawn Stunt Plane MONSTERMASH – Spawn Monster

– Spawn Monster FVTMNBZ – Country Vehicles

– Country Vehicles BMTPWHR – Country Vehicles and People

PC weather cheats

The following cheat codes will change the weather across GTA San Andreas:

PLEASANTLYWARM – Sunny Weather

– Sunny Weather TOODAMNHOT – Very Sunny Weather

– Very Sunny Weather ALNSFMZO – Overcast Weather

– Overcast Weather AUIFRVQS – Rainy Weather

– Rainy Weather CFVFGMJ – Foggy Weather

– Foggy Weather YSOHNUL – Faster Clock

– Faster Clock NIGHTPROWLER – Always Midnight

– Always Midnight OFVIAC – Orange Sky

– Orange Sky SCOTTISHSUMMER – Thunderstorm

– Thunderstorm CWJXUOC – Sandstorm

Xbox GTA San Andreas cheats

The following GTA San Andreas cheats are for Xbox players across all consoles that GTA San Andreas has been released on. This includes the original Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S:

Aggressive Traffic: RT, B, RB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LT

All cars have nitrous: LEFT, Y, RB, LB, UP, X, Y, DOWN, B, LT, LB, LB

All Traffic is Junk Cars: LT, RIGHT, LB, UP, A, LB, LT, RT, RB, LB, LB, LB

ATV Quad: LEFT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, UP, UP, X, B, Y, RB, RT

Beach Party: UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, X, B, LB, RB, Y, DOWN

Black traffic: B, LT, UP, RB, LEFT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, B

Blow up All Cars: RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LT, LB

Bounty on Your Head: DOWN, UP, UP, UP, A, RT, RB, LT, LT

Cars Fly: UP, DOWN, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

Chaos Mode: LT, RIGHT, LB, TRAINGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, RB, LB, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

Cloudy Weather: LT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, X, LEFT, RT, X, A, RB, LB, LB

Drive on Water: RIGHT, RT, B, RB, LT, X, RB, RT

Faster Cars: RIGHT, RB, UP, LT, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, RB, RB

Faster Clock: B, B, LB, X, LB, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y

Faster Game Play: Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, LT, LB, X

Fat CJ: Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, DOWN

Flying boats: RT, B, UP, LB, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, UP, X, Y

Foggy Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, A

Full Health, Full Armor, $250,000: RB, RT, LB, A, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Funhouse Theme: Y, Y, LB, X, X, B, X, DOWN, B

Gangs Control the Streets: LT, UP, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, RB, RT, RIGHT, DOWN

Get Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, UP, DOWN, RIGHT, LB

Hitman in all weapons: DOWN, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LB, LB, LB

Hydra: Y, Y, X, B, A, LB, LB, DOWN, UP

Infinite Ammo: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, DOWN, LB, LB

Infinite Lung Capacity: DOWN, LEFT, LB, DOWN, DOWN, RT, DOWN, LT, DOWN

Insane Handling: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

Jump High: UP, UP, Y, Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RT, RT

Massive Bunny Hops: Y, X, B, B, X, B, B, LB, LT, LT, RB, RT

Maximum Muscle: Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

Maximum Respect: LB, RB, Y, DOWN, RT, A, LB, UP, LT, LT, LB, LB

Maximum Sex Appeal: B, Y, Y, UP, B, RB, LT, UP, Y, LB, LB, LB

Night: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, Y

Orange Sky and Time Stopped at 21:00: LEFT, LEFT, LT, RB, RIGHT, X, X, LB, LT, A

Overcast Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, Y

Pedestrian Riot (cannot be disabled): DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, A, RT, RB, LT, LB

Pedestrians Have Weapons: RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, UP, DOWN

Pedestrians Attack with Guns: A, LB, UP, X, DOWN, A, LT, Y, DOWN, RB, LB, LB

Perfect Handling: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

Pink Traffic: B, LB, DOWN, LT, LEFT, A, RB, LB, RIGHT, B

Rainy Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, B

Recruit Pedestrians to Gang: DOWN, X, UP, RT, RT, UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP

Reduced Traffic: A, DOWN, UP, RT, DOWN, Y, LB, Y, LEFT

Sandstorm: UP, DOWN, LB, LB, LT, LT, LB, LT, RB, RT

Skinny: Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, RIGHT

Slower Gameplay: Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, X, RT, RB

Xbox spawn cheats

The following codes will spawn a variety of vehicles in GTA San Andreas on Xbox:

Spawn Bloodring Banger: DOWN, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, LEFT

Spawn Caddy: B, LB, UP, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Spawn Dozer: RT, LB, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, A, LB, LEFT

Spawn Hotring Racer 1 : RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

Spawn Hotring Racer 2: RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, UP, B, RT

Spawn Hunter: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB RT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn Jetpack: LB, LT, RB, RT, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT

Spawn Monster Truck: RIGHT, UP, RB, RB, RB, DOWN, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

Spawn Ranger: UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, RIGHT, UP, X, LT

Spawn Rhino Tank: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Spawn Romero: DOWN, RT, DOWN, RB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LEFT, RIGHT

Spawn Stretch: RT, UP, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Spawn Stunt Plane: B, UP, LB, LT, DOWN, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

Spawn Tanker: RB, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, UP, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn Trashmaster: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Suicide: RIGHT, LT, DOWN, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, LT, LB

Sunny Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

Super-Punch: UP, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT.

Taxis Have Nitrous & Bunny Hop: UP, A, Y, A, Y, A, X, RT, RIGHT

Traffic is country vehicles: Y, LEFT, X, RT, UP, LT, DOWN, LB, A, LB, LB, LB

Traffic is Fast Cars: UP, LB, RB, UP, RIGHT, UP, A, LT, A, LB

Vehicle of Death: LB, LT, LT, UP, DOWN, DOWN, UP, RB, RT, RT

Vortex Hovercraft: Y, Y, X, B, A, LB, LT, DOWN, DOWN

More Xbox cheats

Wanted Level Down: RB, RB, B, RT, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN

Wanted Level Up: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Weapon Set 1 Bat, Pistol, Shotgun, Mini SMG, AK 47, Rocket Launcher, Molotov Cocktail, Spray Can, Brass Knuckles): RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Weapon Set 2 (Knife, Pistol, Sawed-Off Shotgun, Tec 9, Sniper Rifle, Flamethrower, Grenades, Fire Extinguisher): RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT.

Weapon Set 3 (Chainsaw, Silenced Pistol, Combat Shotgun, M4, Bazooka, Plastic Explosive): RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN

PlayStation GTA San Andreas cheats

The following GTA San Andreas cheats are for PlayStation consoles and can be used across PS2, PS3, PS4, and PS5:

Aggressive Traffic: R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L2

All cars have Nitrous: LEFT, TRIANGLE, R1, L1, UP, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, DOWN, CIRCLE, L2, L1, L1

All Traffic is Junk Cars: L2, RIGHT, L1, UP, X, L1, L2, R2, R1, L1, L1, L1.

ATV Quad: LEFT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, UP, UP, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2

Black traffic: CIRCLE, L2, UP, R1, LEFT, X, R1, L1, LEFT, CIRCLE

Blow up All Cars: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, L1

Place a Bounty on Your Head: DOWN, UP, UP, UP, X, R2, R1, L2, L2

Cars Fly: UP, DOWN, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

Chaos Mode: L2, RIGHT, L1, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, R1, L1, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

Drive on Water: RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, SQUARE, R1, R2

Faster Cars: RIGHT, R1, UP, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, R1, R1

Faster Clock: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, SQUARE, L1, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Faster Game Play: TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, L2, L1, SQUARE

Fat CJ: TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, DOWN.

Flying boats: R2, CIRCLE, UP, L1, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, UP, SQUARE, TRIANGLE

Full Health, Full Armor, $250,000: R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Funhouse Theme: TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, L1, SQUARE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, SQUARE, DOWN, CIRCLE

Gangs Control the Streets: L2, UP, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, R1, R2, RIGHT, DOWN

Get Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, UP, DOWN, RIGHT, L1

Hitman in all weapons: DOWN, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, L1, L1, L1

Hydra: TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, X, L1, L1, DOWN, UP

Infinite Ammo: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, DOWN, L1, L1

Infinite Lung Capacity: DOWN, LEFT, L1, DOWN, DOWN, R2, DOWN, L2, DOWN

Insane Handling: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

Jump High: UP, UP, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R2

Massive Bunny Hops: TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, L2, R1, R2

Maximum Muscle: TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT

Maximum Respect: L1, R1, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R2, X, L1, UP, L2, L2, L1, L1

Maximum Sex Appeal: CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, CIRCLE, R1, L2, UP, TRIANGLE, L1, L1, L1

Maximum Vehicle Stats: SQUARE, L2, X, R1, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

Skinny: TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Slower Gameplay: TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, R2, R1

Recruit Pedestrians to Gang: DOWN, SQUARE, UP, R2, R2, UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP

Reduced Traffic: X, DOWN, UP, R2, DOWN, TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE, LEFT

Pedestrian Riot (cannot be disabled): DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, X, R2, R1, L2, L1

Pedestrians Have Weapons: R2, R1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWN

Pedestrians Attack with Guns: X, L1, UP, SQUARE, DOWN, X, L2, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R1, L1, L1

Perfect Handling: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

PlayStation weather cheats

The following code changes the weather in GTA San Andreas on PlayStation:

Make it Night: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE.

Orange Sky and Time Stopped at 21:00: LEFT, LEFT, L2, R1, RIGHT, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, L2, X

Overcast Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE

Pink Traffic: CIRCLE, L1, DOWN, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, RIGHT, CIRCLE

Sandstorm: UP, DOWN, L1, L1, L2, L2, L1, L2, R1, R2

Sunny Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE

Cloudy Weather: L2, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, SQUARE, LEFT, R2, SQUARE, X, R1, L1, L1

Beach Party: UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, SQUARE, CIRCLE, L1, R1, TRIANGLE, DOWN

Foggy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

PlayStation spawn cheats

The below codes will spawn a variety of vehicles in GTA on PlayStation consoles:

Spawn Bloodring Banger: DOWN, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, LEFT, LEFT

Spawn Caddy: CIRCLE, L1, UP, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X

Spawn Dozer: R2, L1, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, X, L1, LEFT

Spawn Hotring Racer 1: R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1

Spawn Hotring Racer 2: R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, UP, CIRCLE, R2

Spawn Hunter: CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1 R2, L2, L1, L1

Spawn Jetpack: L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT

Spawn Monster Truck: RIGHT, UP, R1, R1, R1, DOWN, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1

Spawn Ranger: UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, RIGHT, UP, SQUARE, L2

Spawn Rhino Tank: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Spawn Romero: DOWN, R2, DOWN, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, LEFT, RIGHT

Spawn Stretch: R2, UP, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Spawn Stunt Plane: CIRCLE, UP, L1, L2, DOWN, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Spawn Tanker: R1, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, UP, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1

Spawn Trashmaster: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

More PlayStation cheats

Suicide: RIGHT, L2, DOWN, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, L2, L1

Super-Punch: UP, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2

Taxis Have Nitrous & Bunny Hop: UP, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, X, SQUARE, R2, RIGHT

Traffic is country vehicles: TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, R2, UP, L2, DOWN, L1, X, L1, L1, L1

Traffic is Fast Cars: UP, L1, R1, UP, RIGHT, UP, X, L2, X, L1

Vehicle of Death: L1, L2, L2, UP, DOWN, DOWN, UP, R1, R2, R2

Vortex Hovercraft: TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, X, L1, L2, DOWN, DOWN

Wanted Level Down: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN

Wanted Level Up: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Weapon Set 1 Bat, Pistol, Shotgun, Mini SMG, AK 47, Rocket Launcher, Molotov Cocktail, Spray Can, Brass Knuckles): R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Weapon Set 2 (Knife, Pistol, Sawed-Off Shotgun, Tec 9, Sniper Rifle, Flamethrower, Grenades, Fire Extinguisher): R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT

Weapon Set 3 (Chainsaw, Silenced Pistol, Combat Shotgun, M4, Bazooka, Plastic Explosive): R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN

To learn more about the upcoming remaster of GTA San Andreas, check out our full guide.