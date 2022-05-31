Is Yelan good? Genshin Impact streamer explains why new 2.7 character is worth pulling

Genshin Impact streamer, Tectone, has revealed why he believes the Yelan banner is worth pulling on in the 2.7 update.

The Genshin Impact 2.7 Yelan banner is finally here and Travelers are getting to grips with her Hydro-based abilities. While it’s still early days, many of the game’s content creators have been keen to give their views on whether Yelan is worth pulling for.

After all, 5-star characters can often require spending many Primogems to obtain. This can make choosing between saving and spending particularly difficult, especially if you have very limited Wishes.

However, popular Genshin Impact streamer, Tectone, has given his views on Yelan to help make this decision a little easier.

Advertisement

Is Yelan good in Genshin Impact?

One of the biggest concerns regarding Yelan’s kit was that she appeared to be a more expensive version of Xingqiu. This 4-star is one of the best support DPS characters in the game and is incredibly good value for all Travelers looking to raise their team’s DPS.

However, Tectone was keen to point out this issue. “In case you’re pulling Yelan because you think her at CO will completely replace Xingqiu, she’s not going to do that,” explained Tectone.

“This game has been out for nearly two years now, and the majority of F2P players probably have a C6 Xingqiu if you’ve been spending your Primogems effectively.” Of course, for Travelers that do wish to unlock Yelan, then the streamer recommended using her in any team with Xingqiu.

Advertisement

“There is another thing people aren’t talking about,” said the streamer. “While C6 Xingqiu sh*ts on Yelan, you can just use her with him to get a f*ck ton of Hydro and your attacks will look crazy.”

Timestamp of 2:18

Tectone also noted how teams with Yoimiya, Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, and Yelan would have fantastic DPS. Of course, this does rely on the player not getting hit, but the risk vs reward is very strong. The content creator discussed Yelan’s Elemental Skill, which is incredibly useful for exploration when compared to other characters.

“One of the worst things in the game is moving around the overworld. I thought Yelan’s E would initially be useless, but her E makes you go so f*cking fast it’s actually crazy. If you C1 one it, you can go for a god damn year at hyperspeed. To be honest, I think that is worth it.”

Advertisement

Ultimately, it’s up to each player whether they think Yelan’s banner is worth pulling on, but it’s clear Tectone is a fan of the new 5-star Hydro unit. Whether she has what it takes to rank at the top of the best Genshin Impact characters tier list remains to be seen, but time will soon tell.