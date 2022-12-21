James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Wondering whether Genshin Impact is on Steam Deck? Well, you can find the answer to that very question in our handy hub below.

Genshin Impact can be downloaded and played through a variety of consoles and clients, but travelers on PC will be wondering whether they can play on Steam Deck. After all, Genshin Impact is one game that works incredibly well when played on tablet and mobile.

Whether it’s unlocking Primogems for the latest Genshin Impact banner or farming Ascension materials for the best characters, there are plenty of benefits to taking your adventuring with you.

The Steam Deck is certainly more than powerful enough to run Genshin Impact, but is the game available on Valve’s portable console?

Is Genshin Impact on Steam Deck?

HoYoverse Genshin Impact is the perfect game to take on the go.

No, Genshin Impact is not currently available on Steam Deck. While there are unofficial methods to add the mobile game to the device, it can result in an account ban – making it rather risky.

Unlike the upcoming Nintendo Switch release of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse has yet to reveal any information on whether the popular free-to-play game will release on Steam Deck.

Is there a Genshin Impact Steam Deck release date?

As of writing, there is no Steam Deck release date. This doesn’t mean there won’t be one in the future, but for now, Travelers will need to wait for further news.

Genshin Impact Steam Deck leaks

An official Genshin Impact Steam Deck reveal has not been announced, but one eagle-eyed fan spotted something that could point toward a future release. In the screenshot attached above, you can clearly see the Genshin Impact artwork displayed on the Steam Deck screen.

What makes this screenshot incredibly interesting, is that it was supposedly taken from the official Tokyo Game Show stream. While TGS could have made a mistake when demonstrating what games can be run on the Steam Deck, it has certainly given Genshin Impact fans hope.

Of course, like all leaks and rumors, we’ll be sure to update this piece as soon as we hear more information. In the meantime, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.