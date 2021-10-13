How to unlock Aloy in Genshin Impact for free in 2.2 update

Aloy is finally available to all Genshin Impact players after the 2.2 update went live on October 23. Here’s how you can unlock the Cryo-Bow user as part of the Horizon Zero Dawn crossover.

Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy has been in Genshin Impact since patch 2.1, but only available to PlayStation players.

Now, she’s free for everyone to recruit on all platforms. The five-star Cryo-Bow user is actually a pretty solid DPS, ramping up her damage when she gets into her Rushing Ice state.

If you’re keen on playing around with Aloy ⁠— or just want a five-star character for free ⁠— here’s how you can unlock her in Genshin Impact update 2.2.

How to unlock Aloy in Genshin Impact

To get Aloy for free, you must have been signed up to Genshin Impact before the 2.2 update and be Adventure Rank 20.

If you hit the two prerequisites, you’ll be able to unlock Aloy by following the steps below.

Log onto Genshin Impact Check your in-game mail Click on the “Platform-Exclusive Character Reward on PlayStation ⁠— Aloy” message. Hit Claim in the bottom-right corner You have now unlocked Aloy, and can build her as you choose!

There is a timer on unlocking Aloy ⁠— you’ll only have six weeks to do so. Be sure to log in before November 24 to claim her and have her on your roster!

And before you ask, there’s only one copy of Aloy available per player, so you can’t get any Constellations. However, the tab exists, so there’ll perhaps be a way to unlock those in the future.

Aloy’s Exploration Journal event in Genshin Impact

To celebrate Aloy’s release, miHoYo have also created an Exploration Journal which documents Aloy’s journey in Genshin Impact.

The web event has Aloy wander through Mondstadt, Dragonspine, and Liyue, learning all about Teyvat. There’s also a few tidbits about Aloy’s kit as a Cryo-Bow user, including her passive that means she doesn’t startle birds or boars while she’s in your party.

You can earn 40 Primogems and 3 Shivada Jade Fragments (enough to get Aloy to Ascension 2) by playing through the web event, which only takes a few clicks to do per route. If you share the story with your friends, you’ll also get 20,000 Mora.

When Aloy sets foot on Teyvat, what kind of adventure will this Savior from Another World experience? Dear Traveler, please open "Aloy's Exploration Journal" to start the adventure! Click Here to Participate>>>https://t.co/jfCSUXPXS0#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) October 13, 2021

If you are in dire need to save for the Hu Tao and Childe reroll banners, or even Itto’s future release in 2.3, doing Aloy’s Exploration Journal is a no-brainer.