Genshin Impact stats reveal Baal’s release was most popular in game’s history

Baal’s release in Genshin Impact was one of the most hyped in the game’s short history, and it lived up to it. Stats have shown that it was miHoYo’s most popular, although they have struggled to back up the hype with Kokomi.

Genshin Impact players have to choose wisely when they roll character banners. For free-to-play players, it’s a matter of saving your Primogems for the right character. Even for “whales”, money isn’t printed on trees.

However, one fact is universally clear ⁠— both types saved for the Raiden Shogun, Baal.

The vessel of Inazuma’s Electro Archon leader was massively hyped in the leadup to their release, and miHoYo raked in the money as a result.

Advertisement

Baal’s release was the most popular in Genshin Impact history, toppling records set during the game’s record-breaking launch.

According to stats from GenshinLab, Baal’s banner made $33 million (USD) across three weeks on iOS, toppling the game’s release banner of Venti at $30.6 million.

Klee’s banner, which came directly after Venti’s, is the third-highest grossing at $22.7 million.

These stats are purely based on iOS revenue from the Chinese market though, and don’t include stats from Android or PC. However, it’s a good indication of just how popular Baal’s banner was considering the average hovers around $14.4 million.

Advertisement

Kokomi banner flops as Genshin Impact’s worst

However, after the highs of Baal’s release, miHoYo couldn’t back up the hype on Kokomi.

The Sangonomiya Clan leader’s banner is the worst-performing of all time, sitting at $6.67 million. It is the only original release banner to not crest $8 million, with Yoimiya’s coming in at $8.6 million. It also sits below Klee and Childe’s reruns (both at $7 million).

Read More: Genshin Impact leak reveals future banner rerun changes

While there have been issues with her release, it could be a matter that players were saving after dropping a ton of money on Baal’s banner. Not only that, but there’s plenty of hype surrounding future releases like Ayato, Itto, and Yae Miko.

Advertisement

Whether someone can topple Baal remains to be seen, but with Genshin Impact only expanding further into Teyvat, there’s a big chance the whales will come out in force to spend in the future.