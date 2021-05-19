Genshin Impact players frustrated over "disappointing" Eula attack bug - Dexerto

Genshin Impact players have been spending Primogems like no tomorrow trying to win Eula through her Banner, so some are a little miffed to discover her attack animation is bugged.
The Cryo-based heroine has been a huge hit with fans since she was revealed, with many bursting at the seams with anticipation for her release. And on May 18, she was finally made available with her own Banner.
As with every five-star character, obtaining her is down to pure luck; fortunate players get her with a Wish or two, and some never get the drop even after spending 50. So it is understandable then that some aren’t happy to find out one of her animations doesn’t work properly.
Advertisement
Genshin Impact Eula animation bug
Of course, an attack animation being bugged isn’t as big of a deal as, say, a character being invincible or getting no cooldowns. Nonetheless, some fans are still annoyed.
As first pointed out in the Chinese Genshin Impact community and then posted onto the r/Genshin_Impact subreddit, when performing Eula’s normal attack chain, her second move is disconnected from the first.
- Read More: Best free-to-play weapons in Genshin Impact
This makes what should be a flawless animation look “unnatural” as one disgruntled user called it, as it snaps directly into another attack with no frame in between.
(Video courtesy of Fumika on the official MiHoYo discussion forums)
At the time of writing, it is unclear if the glitch is on miHoYo’s radar to fix, or whether it’ll be something players just have to get used to.
- Read More: Genshin Impact codes: claim free Primogems
If you’ve been lucky enough to unlock Eula, check out our best build guide which includes her moves, ideal Artifact setup, and more.