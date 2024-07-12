Genshin Impact x Duolingo collab is bizarre but it gives you free Primogems you don’t want to miss

Genshin Impact has teamed up with Duolingo, so here’s how you can get your hands on some free Primogems and a month’s subscription to Duolingo Premium.

Genshin Impact is known for its bizarre collabs, with the free to play gacha game teaming up with everything from KFC to Horizon Zero Dawn. However, the latest event is arguably the strangest.

On July 12, 2024, HoYoverse announced that it would be hosting an official collab event with the popular language learning app, Duolingo. While players won’t be able to gain any official Duolingo-themed merch in-game, they can get hold of free Primogems and other helpful goodies.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s how you can get all the items and access to a one-month free trial of Super Duolingo.

Genshin Impact Duolingo code rewards

HoYoverse

The Duolingo Genshin Impact code rewards the following in-game items:

DUOIMPACT: Primogems ×30, Hero’s Wit Hero’s Wit ×2, Mora ×20000, Sweet Madame ×3, Chicken-Mushroom Skewer ×3

You can claim the code from July 11, 2024, until July 18, 2024. After this, the code will no longer be redeemable.

Article continues after ad

How to claim Genshin Impact Duolingo rewards

HoYoverse

To redeem the Genshin Impact x Duolingo code, you’ll need to be Adventure Rank 10 or higher, so make sure you have that sorted first. If you have met the AR requirement, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Article continues after ad

Head to the official Genshin Impact redemption website.

Log in to your account by selecting the ‘ Log In ‘ button at the top-right of the screen.

‘ button at the top-right of the screen. Select the region of the server that you play on.

Enter your in-game name.

in-game name. Type in one of the redeemable codes and click ‘Redeem‘.

Once you’ve done the above, your items will be sent to your in-game mailbox, so log into the game and them.

How to claim free Super Duolingo one-month trial

Duolingo

As part of the Genshin Impact x Duolingo collab, the language learning app is giving language enthusiasts a one-month free trial of Super Duolingo. Here’s how you can claim it and begin using the premium service:

Create a Duolingo account or log in if you already have one.

Visit duolingo.com/redeem in a browser or on mobile.

Enter the promo code ‘GENSHINLINGO‘ and click ‘Redeem’.

Just like the Genshin Impact promo code above, the one-month free trial of Duolingo premium can only be obtained from July 11, 2024, until July 18, 2024. Once you’ve activated the code, your trial will begin ticking down so be sure to use it as much as possible.

Article continues after ad

For more free Primogems, head over to our Genshin Impact codes hub to get the latest updates on all the free items you can claim.