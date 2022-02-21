Genshin Impact leak shows how Ayato and Ganyu make the ultimate Freeze team

A new Genshin Impact leak has showcased just how broken Ayato and Ganyu are when both characters are used together, giving Travelers an early glimpse at their synergies.

Ayato is an upcoming Genshin Impact Sword character who utilizes AoE Hydro abilities to douse his opponents with water. This makes the 5-star particularly useful for Freeze teams, which can capitalize on his Elemental Burst.

However, a new Ayatao gameplay leak has revealed just how OP he is when paired with Ganyu – one of the best Genshin Impact characters. Ganyu is known for her powerful charged attack damage, which when using her most powerful build, can instantly eliminate enemies with deadly crits.

Ayato and Ganyu’s synergy means that the pair could be one of the most powerful combinations in Genshin Impact, which is incredibly exciting for those wanting to maximize their damage and take down the game’s hardest Spiral Abyss content.

Ayato & Ganyu synergy make the ultimate Freeze team

While the Ayato banner isn’t even officially out yet, that hasn’t stopped a number of leakers from uploading gameplay of the 5-star Hydro character. In fact, a new Ayato gameplay video has showcased just how OP he could be when used alongside Ganyu.

The video demonstrates how game-changing this duo could potentially be, especially when both their Elemental Bursts are used together. During the clip, Ganyu can be seen activating her ultimate, which summons gigantic icicles that come raining down from the sky above.

The player then switches to Ayato and activates his Elemental Burst. This ult is very similar to Ganyu’s, but instead of summoning icicles, Ayato unleashes droplets of water that explode upon impact, dealing AoE Hydro damage to all those hit.

Combine this with the constant Cryo application from Ganyu’s Burst, and you have a perma Freeze comp that can stop even the most deadly enemies in their tracks. With every opponent unable to move, Travelers can simply unleash their hardest-hitting attacks to eliminate them all in one fell swoop.

It’s certainly not hard to see why many Genshin Impact players will be looking to roll on the Ayato banner once it’s live. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

