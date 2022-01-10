Genshin Impact fans are already calling for Yae Miko buffs before 2.5 update release

Yae Miko is the latest 5-star character that will be joining Genshin Impact, but beta testers are already calling for miHoYo to buff her underwhelming kit.

The Genshin Impact 2.5 beta has revealed a number of Yae Miko leaks, which has given travelers an early look at her gameplay. While the 5-star Electro character isn’t currently playable in the 2.4 update, that hasn’t stopped a number of lucky players from testing out Yae Miko’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst.

Despite the general hype surrounding the Yae Miko banner release, a number of Genshin Impact leakers have raised their concerns over her abilities. Whether this will impact her overall popularity or place within the game’s meta remain to be seen, but many players will be hoping the chief priest receives a buff before her release.

Genshin Impact fans call for Yae Miko buffs

Now that the Genshin Impact 2.5 beta is well underway, a number of travelers have been given the chance to test out Yae Miko. The upcoming 5-star character commands the Electro element, which she uses to shock her enemies into submission.

Unfortunately, it seems Yae’s abilities are rather lacking in both their damage and overall delivery. Renowned Genshin Impact leaker, @abc64fake, noted how the chief priest’s Elemental Burst is rather difficult to land. “Because of the delay between the extra burst electro strikes, if an enemy moves out of the way fast enough, you won’t fully hit them.”

Another leaker shared the same sentiment, stating: “In practice, [Yae Miko’s] Q rarely hits the enemy due to delays in attacks, enemy movements. This often causes problems and makes her uncomfortable [to play]. Unlike Shenhe, I don’t think Yae will be buffed.”

In her current state, it seems her Q could be rather tricky to capitalize on, particularly given its limited range and lack of auto-lock feature. Whether miHoYo will buff Yae Miko remains to be seen, but hopefully, they can make some adjustments before her official banner release.

