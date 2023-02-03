Genshin Impact leak reveals Mika gameplay ahead of rumored 3.5 release

Genshin Impact Mika gameplay has leaked ahead of his official release, giving Travelers an early look at his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst.

Mika is an upcoming Cryo character who is rumored to release in Genshin Impact’s upcoming 3.5 update. Since his reveal in the 3.1 livestream, the mysterious Mondstadt character has sparked attention from the game’s community. However, Mika gameplay has now been leaked, giving players an early look at how he will perform upon his eagerly anticipated debut.

After all, knowing whether the Mika banner will be worth spending Primogems on is incredibly important, especially if you wish to only kit your team out with the best Genshin Impact characters. So, if you wish to get an early glimpse of Mika and the kind of team synergy you can expect to see, then this leaked gameplay will enable you to do just that.

Genshin Impact Mika gameplay leak

A Genshin Impact leaker has uploaded a video that showcases how Mika synergizes with Eula, Raiden Shogun, and Rosaria. During the clip, the player can be seen activating Eula’s Elemental Skill to reduce the Hilichurl’s physical resistance and Cryo Resistance, before using Raiden Shogun’s Transcendence: Baleful Omen.

This instantly triggers Superconduct, an Elemental Reaction that deals AoE Cryo damage and reduces the target’s Physical resistance by 50%. To make matters even better, both Raiden Shogun’s Elemental Skill and Burst provide Eye of the Stormy Judgement.

This ability unleashes coordinated attacks even when the Electro Archon isn’t on the field, giving Mika and his team even more DPS. Even when Raiden’s E eventually runs out, she can just unleash her Elemental Burst to extend Superconuct further. Due to there being three Cryo characters, this is extremely easy to achieve.

It’s also important to note that whenever Mika activates his Elemental Burst, he can regenerate any active character’s health when they attack. If that wasn’t enough, once Mika triggers his Elemental Skill, characters who take to the field have their attack speed increased.

This enables Eula to keep unleashing a flurry of deadly attacks without having to worry about healing, while the AoE Cryp application from Rosaria keeps Superconduct in constant play. While it’s still too early to tell whether Mika will be one of the best Genshin Impact characters, he does seem like a great support character who has the added benefit of being a damage dealer.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about the Mika gameplay leak in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.