Genshin Impact leak claims to reveal entrance to Khaenri’ah

One Genshin Impact player may have discovered the entrance to Khaenri’ah, an unreleased but highly anticipated region in the mobile RPG.

The Kingdom of Khaenri’ah is not part of Tevyat – Genshin Impact’s primary setting. Over 500 years before the game’s events, a disastrous Cataclysm event destroyed Khaenri’ah under the leadership of Celestia.

In Genshin Impact’s main questline, players meet Dainsleif, the former knight captain of Khaenri’ah’s Royal Guard. After the Traveler becomes acquainted with Dainsleif, they learn more about Khaenri’ah. However, one user’s shocking discovery may have given fans more knowledge about the puzzling kingdom.

Genshin Impact player encountered the alleged door to Khaenri’ah

On the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit, Reddit user ceynos shared a short clip of themselves walking up to the door of Khaenri’ah. To reach the mysterious location, ceynos traveled through underground passages in Sumeru’s desert.

Previously, Kaeya informed the Traveler that Khaenri’ah was located underground. Subsequently, the small piece of information added credibility to ceynos’ observant finding.

Many Genshin Impact players reacted to ceynos’ colossal revelation about Khaenri’ah.

“This thing is HUGE,” MidgerSpark wrote. “It def reminds me of Enkanomiya. No wonder they buried it and kept it under the sands of the desert.”

“Kaeya, aged 9, on a wine merchant’s boat halfway to Sumeru: gotta go back through the garage door,” satorusboatshoes joked.

In addition to the door, ohnoozr pointed out the suspicious Deshret Star-eye symbol. “It’s most likely the ‘Eclipse’ dynasty heraldry or symbol, or maybe even a mutual pact between past Desert civilizations and Khaenri’ah, but the parallels between the Sinner, Deshret, and King Irmin are getting even more interesting,” the user remarked.

Even if the door actually turns out to be the entrance to Khaenri’ah, players will likely have to wait a considerable amount of time until Genshin Impact unlocks the territory. At the time of writing, HoYoverse has not fully expanded Sumeru’s desert area. Therefore, it may be a while for an entirely new region.