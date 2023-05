Genshin Impact fishing spots: Every fishing spot location

There are lots of fishing spots to find in Genshin Impact, but it can be time-consuming to see them all given the scale of the game, so here’s every fishing spot location and the fish you can catch in them.

Every region in Genshin Impact has its own set of fish and sometimes it becomes difficult to know which fish to find and where, especially as there are several achievements and rewards in the game that solely revolve around fishing.

Article continues after ad

The best free-to-play weapon for Raiden Shogun, The Catch, can only be obtained by completing a series of fishing activities, which is just one of the reasons why having knowledge of every fishing spot in the game is crucial.

Here is a list of every fishing spot you can find in Genshin Impact all the way from Mondstadt to Sumeru.

Contents

Every fishing spot in Genshin Impact and the available fishes

Before we proceed with the list, it is essential to clarify that fishes have spawn times. Some of them are available during the day, while others are available at night. A day in Genshin Impact lasts from 6:00 to 18:00, while a night lasts from 18:00 to 6:00.

Article continues after ad

The time is measured in-game via the clock that can be found in the main menu. We have listed the spawn times (Day or Night) of every fish below. So without further adieu, let us proceed with the list of every fishing spot within Genshin Impact.

Mondstadt Fishing Spots

HoYoverse These are all the fishing spots scattered across Mondstadt

Cider Lake East

Aizen Medaka (Day/Night)

Crystalfish (Day)

Rusty Koi (Day/Night)

Tea-Colored Shirakodai (Day)

Venomspine Fish (Night)

Cider Lake South

Medaka (Day/Night)

Aizen Medaka (Day/Night)

Akai Maou (Day)

Tea-Colored Shirakodai (Day)

Pufferfish (Day/Night)

Bitter Pufferfish (Day/Night)

Venomspine Fish (Night)

Windrise

Medaka (Day/Night)

Aizen Medaka (Day/Night)

Tea-Colored Shirakodai (Day)

Venomspine Fish (Night)

Stormbearer Mountains

Medaka (Day/Night)

Aizen Medaka (Day/Night)

Crystalfish (Day)

Golden Koi (Day/Night)

Tea-Colored Shirakodai (Day)

Dawncatcher (Night)

Venomspine Fish (Night)

Stormterror’s Lair North

Medaka (Day/Night)

Aizen Medaka (Day/Night)

Crystalfish (Day)

Dawncatcher (Night)

Stormterror’s Lair South

Medaka (Day/Night)

Aizen Medaka (Day/Night)

Tea-Colored Shirakodai (Day)

Dawncatcher (Night)

Dawn Winery

Aizen Medaka (Day)

Akai Maou (Day)

Tea-Colored Shirakodai (Day)

Pufferfish (Day/Night)

Bitter Pufferfish (Day/Night)

Dawncatcher (Night)

Venomspine Fish (Night)

Liyue North Fishing Spots

HoYoverse These are fishing locations you will find towards the North of Liyue

Bishui Plain North

Medaka (Day/Night)

Brown Shirakodai (Day)

Betta (Night)

Bishui Plain South

Medaka (Day/Night)

Crystalfish (Day)

Brown Shirakodai (Day)

Dawncatcher (Night)

Qingce Village

Sweet Flower Medaka (Day/Night)

Crystalfish (Day)

Brown Shirakodai (Day)

Bitter Pufferfish (Day/Night)

Dawncatcher (Night)

Betta (Night)

Dihua Marsh

Article continues after ad

Medaka (Day/Night)

Sweet-Flower Medaka (Day/Night)

Brown Shirakodai (Day)

Dawncatcher (Night)

Wangshu Inn

Sweet-Flower Medaka (Day/Night)

Akai Maou (Day)

Golden Koi (Day/Night)

Rusty Koi (Day/Night)

Brown Shirakodai (Day)

Betta (Night)

Mt Aocang

Medaka (Day/Night)

Sweet-Flower Medaka (Day/Night)

Abiding Angelfish (Day)

Crystalfish (Day)

Dawncatcher (Night)

Mt Hulao

Medaka (Day/Night)

Sweet-Flower Medaka (Day/Night)

Crystalfish (Day)

Brown Shirakodai (Day)

Dawncatcher (Night)

Betta (Night)

Guili Plains

Sweet-Flower Medaka (Day/Night)

Akai Maou (Day)

Golden Koi (Day/Night)

Rusty Koi (Day/Night)

Brown Shirakodai (Day)

Betta (Night)

Liyue South Fishing Spots

HoYoverse These are the fishing spots you will find towards the South of Liyue

Tianqiu Valley

Medaka (Day/Night)

Crystalfish (Day)

Betta (Night)

Luhua Pool

Sweet-Flower Medaka (Day/Night)

Akai Mou (Day)

Golden Koi (Day/Night)

Rusty Koi (Day/Night)

Brown Shirakodai (Day)

Betta (Night)

Liyue Harbor

Sweet Flower Medaka (Day/Night)

Crystalfish (Day)

Pufferfish (Day/Night)

Dawncatcher (Night)

Betta (Night)

Dragonspine Fishing Spots

HoYoverse This is the only fishing location you will find in Dragonspine

Medaka (Day/Night)

Tea-Colored Shirakodai (Day)

Venomspine fish (Night)

Snowstrider (Night)

The Chasm Fishing Spots

HoYoverse These are the only locations you will find in Chasm for fishing

Underground Waterway

Medaka (Day/Night)

Akai Maou (Day)

Brown Shirakodai (Day)

Bitter Pufferfish (Day/Night)

Betta (Night)

Nameless Ruins

Sweet-Flower Medaka (Day/Night)

Crystalfish (Day)

Akai Maou (Day)

Pufferfish (Day/Night)

Dawncatcher (Night)

Inazuma Narukami Island and Kannazuka Fishing Spots

HoYoverse These are the fishing spots you will find in Narukami Island and Kannazuka

Nazuchi Beach

Medaka (Day/Night)

Purple Shirakodai (Day)

Bitter Pufferfish (Day/Night)

Lunged Stickleback (Night)

East of Tatarasuna (in the middle of the sea)

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Raimei Angelfish (Night)

Ritou

Glaze Medaka (Day/Night)

Akai Maou (Day)

Pufferfish (Day/Night)

Bitter Pufferfish (Day/Night)

Lunged Stickleback (Night)

South of Amakane Island (In the middle of the sea)

Glaze Medaka (Day/Night)

Purple Shirakodai (Day)

Lunged Stickleback (Night)

Inazuma Seirai Island Fishing Spots

HoYoverse These are the two fishing spots you will find on Seirai Island

South-West of Fort Hiraumi

Glaze Medaka (Day/Night)

Akai Maou (Day)

Golden Koi (Day/Night)

Rusty Koi (Day/Night)

Purple Shirakodai (Day)

Lunged Stickleback (Night)

East of Koseki Village

Medaka (Day/Night)

Crystalfish (Day)

Purple Shirakodai (Day)

Pufferfish (Day/Night)

Dawncatcher (Night)

Inazuma Watatsumi Island Fishing Spots

HoYoverse These are the two fishing spots you can find in Watatsumi Island

East of Suigetsu Pool

Medaka (Day/Night)

Glaze Medaka (Day)

Crystalfish (Day)

Purple Shirakodai (Day)

Dawncatcher (Night)

Lunged Stickleback (Night)

Bitter Pufferfish (Night)

North-East of Sangonomiya Shrine

Medaka (Day/Night)

Glaze Medaka (Day/Night)

Crystalfish (Day)

Purple Shirakodai (Day)

Dawncatcher (Night)

Lunged Stickleback (Night)

Inazuma Tsurumi Island Fishing Spots

HoYoverse These are the two fishing spots you will find in the mysterious Tsurumi Island

Chirai Shrine

Medaka (Day/Night)

Glaze Medaka (Day/Night)

Crystalfish (Day)

Dawncatcher (Night)

South of Autake Plains

Medaka (Day/Night)

Akai Maou (Day)

Purple Shirakodai (Day)

Lunged Stickleback (Night)

Enkanomiya Fishing Spots

HoYoverse These are the three fishing spots you will find in Enkanomiya

The Serpent’s Bowels

Divda Ray (Day/Night)

Formalo Ray (Day/Night)

Crystalfish (Day)

Lunged Stickleback (Night)

The Serpent’s Heart (Right of Teleport Waypoint)*

Divda Ray (Day/Night)

Formalo Ray (Day/Night)

Akai Maou (Day)

Dawnwatcher (Night)

The Serpent’s Heart (Left of Teleport Waypoint)*

Article continues after ad

Divda Ray (Day/Night)

Formalo Ray (Day/Night)

Purple Shirakodai (Day)

Dawncatcher (Night)

*You need to unlock the lower section of Enkanomiya to access The Serpent’s Heart fishing spots

Sumeru Northern Rainforest Fishing Spots

HoYoverse These are the fishing spots you will find towards the North end of Sumeru Rainforest

Mawtiyima Forest

Peach of Deep Waves (Day/Night)

Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin (Day/Night)

Lazurite Axe Marlin (Day/Night)

Sunset Cloud Angler (Night)

Vanarana

Medaka (Day/Night)

Sandstorm Angler (Day/Night)

True Fruit Angler (Day)

Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin (Day/Night)

Lazurite Axe Marlin (Day/Night)

Sunset Cloud Angler (Night)

Sumeru City

Sandstorm Angler (Day/Night)

Lazurite Axe Marlin (Day/Night)

Dawncatcher (Night)

Sunset Cloud Angler (Night)

Yazadaha Pool

Akai Maou (Day)

Sandstorm Angler (Day/Night)

True Fruit Angler (Day)

Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin (Day/Night)

Lazurite Axe Marlin (Day/Night)

Sunset Cloud Angler (Night)

Sumeru Southern Rainforest Fishing Spots

HoYoverse These are the three fishing spots you will find towards the Southern end of Sumeru’s Rainforest

Vimara Village

Medaka (Day/Night)

Sandstorm Angler (Day/Night)

True Fruit Angler (Day)

Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin (Day/Night)

Lazurite Axe Marlin (Day/Night)

Sunset Cloud Angler (Night)

Devantaka Mountain

True Fruit Angler (Day)

Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin (Day/Night)

Dawncatcher (Night)

Sunset Cloud Angler (Night)

North of Port Ormos

Crystalfish (Day)

Sandstorm Angler (Day/Night)

True Fruit Angler (Day)

Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin (Day/Night)

Lazurite Axe Marlin (Day/Night)

Sunset Angler (Night)

Sumeru Desert Great Red Sand Fishing Spots

HoYoverse These are the two fishing spots you will find in the Great Red Sand area of the Sumeru Desert

Aaru Village

Crystalfish (Day)

Medaka (Day/Night)

Sandstorm Angler (Day/Night)

Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin (Day/Night)

Sunset Cloud Angler (Night)

South of Dar al-Shifa

Akai Maou (Day)

Medaka (Day/Night)

True Fruit Angler (Day)

Lazurite Axe Marlin (Day/Night)

Dawncatcher (Night)

Sumeru Desert of Hadramaveth Fishing Spots

HoYoverse The only fishing spot that you will find in the Desert of Hadramaveth

North of Debris of Panjvahe

Sandstorm Angler (Day)

True Fruit Angler (Day)

Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin (Day/Night)

Lazurite Axe Marlin (Day/Night)

Sunset Cloud Angler (Night)

Sumeru Desert Girdle of Sands Fishing Spots

HoYoverse You will find only one fishing spot in the brand-new Girdle of Sands area in Sumeru

East of Temir Mountains

Sandstorm Angler (Day)

True Fruit Angler (Day)

Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin (Day/Night)

Lazurite Axe Marlin (Day/Night)

Crystalfish (Night)

Dawncatcher (Night)

Those are all of the fishing spots you can currently find in Genshin Impact!

More fishing spots will likely become available in the future through the release of Fontaine and other regions, so we’ll make sure to update this list as they become available.

Article continues after ad

If you enjoyed our list, check out some of our other guides on Genshin Impact below:

Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact