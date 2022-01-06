Genshin Impact leak reveals custom Domains potentially coming in 2.5 update

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed that custom Domains could be coming to the game alongside the 2.5 update.

Genshin Impact’s 2.5 update is on the horizon, and a new leak has already revealed some exciting news for the game’s Domains. In fact, a new event will potentially enable travelers to make their own custom Domains.

These player-made dungeons will be accessible to other Genshin Impact fans, enabling the community to create their own unique challenges. Currently, Domains are used to farm various items and materials such as Artifacts, Talent Level-Up Materials, Weapon Ascension Materials, and Mora.

However, this new leaked event could bring some much-needed fun to the end-game grind. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Divine Ingenuity event.

Genshin Impact custom Domain event leak

Renowned Genshin Impact leaker, Genshin Intel, has discovered the potential addition in the 2.5 beta, which is currently live to a select number of players.

“Divine Ingenuity is an event similar to Super Mario Maker, where players can complete Domains created by others,” explained the leaker. “You need to complete your self-designed Domain before you can publish it.”

Divine Ingenuity: An event (similar to Super Mario Maker) where players can complete domains created by others. You need to complete your self-designed domain before you can publish it. You can add trampolines, traps, element-applying platforms, windfields, etc. No mobs, though. — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) January 5, 2022

According to Genshin Intel, travelers will be able to use trampolines, set traps, utilize element-applying platforms, windfields, and other obstacles. There are currently no findings to suggest that enemy mobs can be placed, but miHoYo could adjust this before the event’s official release.

Like all Genshin Impact leaks, it’s important to take this news with a grain of salt. For now, though, the Divine Ingenuity event does sound promising. Whether this custom Domain feature will prove as popular as the Windtrace event remains to be seen, but we’ll likely hear further news in the weeks to come.

In the meantime, make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news, guides, and game updates.

