Varka Genshin Impact: Everything you need to know

Varka is a possible playable character in Genshin Impact. Here’s everything we know about his release date, abilities, and weapon type.

Genshin Impact features a number of unreleased characters, however, one that continues to be a mystery is Varka. Just like Collei and Dainsleif, miHoYo has teased Varka through numerous in-game references and character interactions.

Varka is the current Grand Master and Knight of Boreas of the Knights of Favonius. This makes him a particularly important character within Mondstadt, but details surrounding the powerful warrior remain scarce.

In order to prepare for Varka’s possible release in Genshin Impact, we’ve put together everything we know about his release date, abilities, and general role within the game’s story.

Who is Varka in Genshin Impact?

Varka is the current Grand Master of Mondstadt’s Knights of Favonius. However, Varka has since left all his duties to Jean – the game’s 5-star Anemo character. Prior to the Traveler’s appearance, Varka led an expedition outside of Mondstadt with a number of units from the Knights of Favonious.

Quite who or what he is tracking remains to be seen, but Varka has yet to make an appearance in the game’s story or side quests. Despite this, a number of characters mention that Varka is both tall and incredibly strong, which suggests the Grand Master is an experienced combatant.

Is there a Varka release date in Genshin Impact?

Unfortunately, miHoYo has yet to give the Varka an official release date in Genshin Impact. This means he could appear anytime after the 2.5 and 2.6 updates, which will add Yae Miko and a number of banner reruns to the game.

Varka weapon type and abilities

While miHoYo has yet to reveal Varka’s abilities and weapon type, he is noted as having taught Razor how to use a claymore. This certainly doesn’t confirm Varka as a claymore user, but it would make sense, especially given his status as one of the most powerful people in Mondstadt.

Tartaglia famously called Varka the “titan of the Knights of Favonius” and aims to test his skills in combat. The Grand Master’s affiliation with Boreas, the game’s Cryo wolf boss could also indicate that Varka wields a Cryo or Anemo Vision.

Varka banner in Genshin Impact

It’s currently unknown which 4-stars will appear in the Varka banner, but miHoYo will reveal these characters when we get closer to his official release date. We’ll update this section as soon as we hear any new information.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Varka in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates:

