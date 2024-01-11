Does Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth have New Game Plus?

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the latest and longest installment in the Yakuza series, has been turning heads with its expansive gameplay and immersive narrative. Fans of the series are keenly interested in the game’s features, particularly whether it includes a New Game Plus mode.

As players dive deep into the streets of Yokohama and Honolulu in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, they encounter a rich storyline and complex characters. Upon completing the game, many are eager to revisit this world, exploring different choices and strategies.

The New Game Plus mode traditionally offers this replayability, but it’s not always in every game. So, here’s everything you need to know about whether Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has a New Game Plus mode.

SEGA Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has New Game Plus but there’s a catch.

Does Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Have a New Game Plus mode?

Yes, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth does include a New Game Plus mode, but it comes with a catch. Unlike traditional implementations where New Game Plus becomes available upon completing the game, in Infinite Wealth, it is part of the ‘Master Vacation’ DLC pack.

This means players need to purchase this DLC to unlock the New Game Plus feature. The ‘Master Vacation’ DLC pack is not included in the standard edition of the game.

To access New Game Plus without purchasing the DLC separately, players have to pre-order either the Ultimate edition or the deluxe edition of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Both these editions come bundled with the ‘Master Vacation’ DLC pack, thereby granting access to the New Game Plus mode.

The New Game Plus mode in Infinite Wealth allows players to replay the game with certain benefits from their completed game. This can include character levels, unlocked skills, and certain items, providing a fresh perspective and new challenges in a familiar setting.

That is everything you need to know about New Game Plus in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. For more Infinite Wealth content, check out our guides below:

