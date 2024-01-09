There plenty of pre-order bonuses in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the latest installment in the Yakuza series is creating a buzz not just for its content but also for its length. Fans and new players alike are curious: How long does it take to beat Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

With a series known for its deep narrative and engaging gameplay, the length of this newest title is a hot topic, especially for those planning a completionist run.

Masayoshi Yokoyama, the head of RGG Studio, has labeled Infinite Wealth as a “monster-class game,” suggesting a significant time investment. This has naturally led to speculation about the main story length and the total time needed for a completionist run.

Previous titles like Yakuza: Like A Dragon and Yakuza 5 offered substantial gameplay durations. But Infinite Wealth is touted to surpass them all. Let’s break down the expected length for the main story and a full completionist approach.

SEGA Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is expected to be the longest game of the series.

How Long is Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth? Main Story Length & Completionist Run

For those focusing solely on the main storyline, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is set to be a marathon, not a sprint. Yokoyama’s comments hint at a story mode far exceeding the typical 45-50 hours in earlier games. You should brace yourself for a narrative journey that could easily stretch beyond 60 hours.

But for the completionists out there, Infinite Wealth promises even more. Side content, including the customizable Dondoko Island tropical resort, adds layers of depth and hours of additional gameplay. These elements could push the total gameplay time to over 100 hours, offering a truly expansive Yakuza experience.

The game‘s turn-based mechanics, a shift from the traditional action combat of Yakuza, coupled with investigation elements, contribute to this extended playtime. These features add variety and depth, encouraging players to dive deeper into the game’s world.

So, that's everything to know about how long Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth is.

