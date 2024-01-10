Where is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth set? Location & map size

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is arriving this month and there’s a brand new setting to explore in the Yakuza: Like a Dragon follow-up. So, here’s everything we know so far about where the game is set, including its main location and how big the map is.

The next entry in the beloved Like a Dragon (Yakuza) franchise has almost arrived, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth gives fans the chance to embark on an adventure as dual protagonists. The iconic Kazuma Kiryu will be playable alongside newcomer Ichiban Kasuga who debuted in Yakuza 7.

With a new game comes a fresh story to experience, lots of action-packed turn-based combat, and of course some exciting locations to explore. If you’re curious to know exactly where the game takes place in the world, we’ve got all the details available so far about Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s setting right here.

SEGA Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is set in Hawaii.

Where is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth set?

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is primarily set in Honolulu, Hawaii. This marks the franchise’s first-ever overseas location outside of Japan and it promises to provide fans with plenty of immense, and vibrant environments to explore.

Among the locations that have been revealed so far are the stunning Aloha Beach, the shopping district of Waikīkī, and the dangerous District Five – an area that has been taken over by members of the local mafia that is off limits to the public.

As well as Honolulu, players will also get the chance to explore the Isezaki Ijincho district of Yokohama, Japan, during certain sections of the game.

How big is the map in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

While the exact size of Infinite Wealth’s Hawaii map hasn’t been confirmed yet, we do know that it’s 3 times bigger than the Isezaki Ijincho map in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, as stated by developers Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio in a post shared on X (formally Twitter) on November 24, 2023.

That’s everything we know about Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s settings so far! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

