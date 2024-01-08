Will Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth be on Xbox Game Pass?

Is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth coming to Xbox Game Pass? Find out everything we know about whether Yakuza 8 will be released on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will continue the tale of Ichiban Kasuga, this time taking him to the sunny shores of Hawaii. While players can expect the usual manic minigames, flashy turn-based combat, and a lovable cast of characters – there are sure to be plenty of new additions for players to sink their teeth into.

So, whether you’ve just finished Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name or simply want to delve into the series’ latest adventure, then our Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Game Pass hub has you covered.

Is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth on Xbox Game Pass?

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the latest Yakuza game in the beloved series.

No, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will not be on Xbox Game Pass at launch. This was confirmed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s director, Masayoshi Yokoyama, during an interview with Automation Media.

“At the moment, there are no plans for Infinite Wealth to come to Game Pass,” confirmed Yokoyama. The director also stated that “Game Pass proved to be a very good method to invite new users to interact with the series.”

It’s important to note that the Yakuza series is currently on Game Pass, so it’s likely that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will eventually make its way to Microsoft’s subscription service in the future.

However, if you want to play through Ichiban Kasuga’s latest adventure at launch, you’ll need to purchase a copy. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.