With the vibrant narrative and deep, engaging gameplay of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you may be wondering if it’s going to be available on Nintendo Switch. We’ve got the answer right here.

The question of whether or not Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be on Nintendo Switch holds significant weight, especially considering the franchise’s historical platform choices and the growing popularity of the portable device.

The game, developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and published by Sega, marks the ninth mainline entry in the revered Like a Dragon series. Its predecessor, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, set high standards, and the sequel promises to deliver even more. However, platform availability can often make or break a game’s success.

So, let’s delve into the prospects of whether or not Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will grace the Nintendo Switch.

SEGA Nintendo players won’t be able to play Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth on the handheld device.

Is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Coming to Nintendo Switch?

When it comes to Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and the Nintendo Switch, the straightforward answer is: no. The game is set to launch exclusively on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. This decision is not entirely surprising, given the series’ past relationship with Nintendo platforms.

The Like a Dragon series, also known as Yakuza, has historically had a minimal presence on Nintendo consoles. The only instance was the Yakuza 1 & 2 HD remasters for the Wii U back in 2013, which were exclusive to Japan and, unfortunately, did not perform well in terms of sales. This lackluster performance on an already struggling platform likely influenced the series’ future on Nintendo consoles.

Moreover, the technical demands of the game might surpass the capabilities of the Nintendo Switch. The game’s rich graphics and intricate gameplay systems are designed with more powerful hardware in mind.

So, that's everything to know about Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and its possible release on Nintendo Switch.

