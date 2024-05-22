Every XDefiant Faction ranked

XDefiant offers players the ability to play as one of five Factions, each one based on a different Ubisoft property: Watch Dogs, Far Cry, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, and The Division.

Each Faction offers unique abilities and skills that can give a player an edge on the battlefield. All of these skills are based on the kind of gameplay of their respective franchises as well, such as DedSec from Watch Dogs being heavily focused on hacking and using technology to affect enemies.

But not every Faction is as good as the other, and so to help anyone looking to get a step up on the competition, here is how each Factions ranks at the time of writing.

Article continues after ad

5. DedSec

Ubisoft

Abilities

Lockout (Ultra): Disable the enemies’ HUD, minimap, and abilities in the affected area.

Disable the enemies’ HUD, minimap, and abilities in the affected area. Fabricator (Passive Trait): After a device is deployed, the Fabricator prints a new one.

After a device is deployed, the Fabricator prints a new one. Spiderbot (Ability): Deploy a Spiderbot that will target and stun the nearest foe via face hug.

Deploy a Spiderbot that will target and stun the nearest foe via face hug. Hijack (Ability): Hack enemy-deployed abilities and make them your own.

DedSec is a cool Faction to use in XDefiant, as its abilities allow you to mess with your opponents and disorient them. When used at the right time, it can absolutely help your team come out on top.

Article continues after ad

However, some of these have proven pretty weak, especially the Spiderbot. If spotted, enemies can easily take this little guy out with a quick shot. And even though its effects may cause issues on the enemy’s HUD, it doesn’t do anything to reduce their damage.

4. Cleaners

Ubisoft

Abilities

The Purifier (Ultra): A flamethrower ensures enemies are thoroughly sterilized.

A flamethrower ensures enemies are thoroughly sterilized. Incendiary Rounds (Passive Trait): Incendiary ammo inflicts extra burn damage but decreases weapon range.

Incendiary ammo inflicts extra burn damage but decreases weapon range. Incinerator Drone (Ability): A napalm-delivering drone burns everything in its flight path.

A napalm-delivering drone burns everything in its flight path. Firebomb (Ability): Detonate a Molotov cocktail, causing explosive damage and igniting the area.

On paper, the Cleaners sound like the most fun Faction in the game. Their incendiary rounds can cause fire damage against targets and their Flamethrower Ultra is, well, a flamethrower and those are always welcome additions to any game.

Article continues after ad

The issue with these guys is that their hitboxes are much larger than the other Factions in XDefiant, which turns them into big targets during matches. There is also the problem of their ability cooldowns being rather lengthy compared to other characters.

3. Phantoms

Ubisoft

Aegis (Ultra): A spherical plasma shield combined with an electro-scattergun for close-quarters combat.

A spherical plasma shield combined with an electro-scattergun for close-quarters combat. Hardened (Passive Trait): Health increased as a result of tailored gene therapies.

Health increased as a result of tailored gene therapies. Mag Barrier (Ability): An electromagnetic barrier blocks incoming enemy fire and grenades.

An electromagnetic barrier blocks incoming enemy fire and grenades. Blitz Shield (Ability): Equip a tactical shield. Press the Melee button for a shield bash.

The Phantoms deal in using technology to nullify enemy attacks, such as the Mag Barrier that will surround you and nearby teammates in a protective bubble. It can be incredibly helpful when taking a point in Domination, or just trying to get from Point A to Point B in a firefight.

Article continues after ad

However, one shortcoming is that Phantoms cannot deal damage with their skills. They are a defense-first group and while that is invaluable when used right, it can be tough when you are outnumbered.

Article continues after ad

2. Libertad

Ubisoft

Médico Supremo (Ultra): The Médico backpack provides a large health and healing boost for a limited time.

The Médico backpack provides a large health and healing boost for a limited time. Espíritu de Libertad (Passive Trait): The contagious spirit of freedom slowly heals you and nearby allies.

The contagious spirit of freedom slowly heals you and nearby allies. El Remedio (Ability): Launch a revitalizing gas canister that heals friendlies until destroyed or canceled.

Launch a revitalizing gas canister that heals friendlies until destroyed or canceled. BioVida Boost (Ability): A fortifying wave boosts total health and regen for you and nearby allies.

Libertad is going to be one of the favored Factions as people start learning the ropes, since its abilities offers plenty of healing opportunities. This should prove a huge help for beginners trying to better understand the shooter’s ins and outs.

But these skills are useful beyond just the opening hours, as healing abilities offer advantages for even the most-experienced of players. Plus, they go beyond just keeping you alive, with many healing-related skills boosting the health of teammates as well. When used properly, this can be a game-changer.

1. Echelon

Ubisoft

Sonar Goggles (Ultra): Reveal enemies and hunt them down with the classic Third Echelon 5.7 pistol.

Reveal enemies and hunt them down with the classic Third Echelon 5.7 pistol. Low Profile (Passive Trait): Agent does not appear on enemy minimaps.

Agent does not appear on enemy minimaps. Intel Suit (Ability): Shares the location of nearby enemies with your team.

Shares the location of nearby enemies with your team. Digital Ghillie Suit (Ability): Renders the agent nearly invisible. Movement and aiming reduce the effect.

Echelon makes the top of this XDefiant Factions list thanks to its stealth capabilities, specifically the Digital Ghillie Suit that renders players completely invisible to enemies. At launch, this is an OP skill that can help you maneuver and flank points, enemy spots, and more to completely outplay your opponent.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Further still, the Sonar Goggles are a huge boon for locating enemies on the map. Echelon’s abilities are simply too strong to be relegated to any other spot but the best one on this list.

The Factions are just one part of XDefiant. See what else you need to know:

XDefiant system requirements | XDefiant: Gameplay, platforms & everything we know | Will XDefiant feature a battle royale mode? | Best ACR 6.8 loadout for XDefiant | Best M4A1 loadout for XDefiant