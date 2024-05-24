XDefiant May 24 update patch notes: Practice Zone enabled, FPS improvements, more

XDefiant’s devs are giving the game its first update for its Preseason, with the new patch slated to go live on May 24, 2024

XDefiant’s first major update brings various bug fixes to the game’s Netcode, UI, some FPS improvements, and the Practice Zone is now enabled as access to it was missing at launch, although there was a way to glitch into it.

The update is dropping on May 24 at 6 AM PT/9 AM ET, with an expected one hour of downtime while it goes live.

So here is everything you need to know about XDefiant’s first Preseason update patch notes.

XDefiant May 24 Preseason patch notes

Game Modes

Sometimes players loading into the Practice Zone would spawn outside the world, in a hellscape, and now they (probably) will not.

Devices

Fixed an issue where if the player died during the device deployment animation, their next deployed device would drop at their feet rather than be thrown as intended.

Netcode

That issue where you’d get hitmarkers on an enemy as they killed you, but their health bar still appeared full to you? The health bar display was wrong – you did damage them. Should be fixed now.

Localization

Fixed an issue where end-of-match UI text would display with the wrong orientation in Arabic.

Miscellaneous