XDefiant May 24 update patch notes: Practice Zone enabled, FPS improvements, more

XDefiant May 24 update patch notes: Practice Zone enabled, FPS improvements, moreUbisoft
XDefiant’s devs are giving the game its first update for its Preseason, with the new patch slated to go live on May 24, 2024
XDefiant’s first major update brings various bug fixes to the game’s Netcode, UI, some FPS improvements, and the Practice Zone is now enabled as access to it was missing at launch, although there was a way to glitch into it.
The update is dropping on May 24 at 6 AM PT/9 AM ET, with an expected one hour of downtime while it goes live.
So here is everything you need to know about XDefiant’s first Preseason update patch notes.
XDefiant May 24 Preseason patch notes
Game Modes
- Sometimes players loading into the Practice Zone would spawn outside the world, in a hellscape, and now they (probably) will not.
Devices
- Fixed an issue where if the player died during the device deployment animation, their next deployed device would drop at their feet rather than be thrown as intended.
Netcode
- That issue where you’d get hitmarkers on an enemy as they killed you, but their health bar still appeared full to you? The health bar display was wrong – you did damage them. Should be fixed now.
Localization
- Fixed an issue where end-of-match UI text would display with the wrong orientation in Arabic.
Miscellaneous
- We’ve turned the Practice Zone back on but it’s possible weird things could still happen.
- Fixed an issue that was causing low framerates with some AMD GPUs.