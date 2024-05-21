How to unlock Dedsec in XDefiant

XDefiant gives you a handful of Factions to play as, each one based on a different Ubisoft franchise, including Dedsec from Watch Dogs 2.

However, while every other Faction will have at least one character unlocked for you to play as, all of Dedsec will be locked when first starting the game.

However, unlocking it isn’t too difficult so if you’re wondering what you need to do to get this collection of characters, here is what you need to know.

How to unlock the Watch Dogs 2 faction

There are two ways to unlock Dedsec, one of which involves giving over some money and the other one can be done through simply playing the game.

The first method is to pay for it with real money. The Dedsec Faction will run you $10 worth of in-game currency, a standard pricing for microtransactions like this.

However, if you aren’t wanting to spend anything on XDefiant, Ubisoft has given the ability to unlock the Faction through just playing the game.

When you go to the Dedsec Faction page and choosing to Unlock it, you will be given the option to activate a Major Challenge to do so. The challenge will require you to acquire 700,000 XP.

That’s certainly no joke and can take some time, so you will want to be sure to stay up-to-date on everything you need to know about the best weapons and get the best performance possible.

Dedsec abilities in XDefiant

You should know what exactly you will be unlocking with this Faction and why it’s worth your time (or money). So here is a brief rundown of Dedsec’s abilities:

Hijack – Hack into deployed enemy abilities to make them your own.

– Hack into deployed enemy abilities to make them your own. Spiderbot – Deploy a Spiderbot that stuns the nearest target by giving them a face hug.

– Deploy a Spiderbot that stuns the nearest target by giving them a face hug. Lockout – Disable the HUD, mini-map, and abilities of all enemies within range.

– Disable the HUD, mini-map, and abilities of all enemies within range. Fabricator – Whenever a device is deployed, the Fabricator will create a new one.

