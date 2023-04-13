XDefiant closed beta: How to sign up, schedule, rewards, more

XDefiant is Ubisoft’s upcoming free-to-play arena shooter and it’s going to have its first closed beta soon, so here’s everything you need to know about how you can take part.

XDefiant is Ubisoft’s iteration of a Call of Duty look-a-like, featuring abilities and characters from Tom Clancy’s universe. It will be completely free-to-play at launch and Ubisoft is going to host the first-ever closed beta of the game.

The closed beta will give selected players a glimpse of what the game will look like once it’s released. Fortunately, we have a date on when the closed beta is going to arrive.

With that said, if you’re wondering what XDefiant’s closed beta will look like and how to sign up for it, our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Ubisoft The first XDefiant closed beta starts soon.

What is XDefiant?

XDefiant is a free-to-play, first-person arena shooter made by Ubisoft. Characters from different franchises of Ubisoft like Rainbow Six will collide in this game, where some belong to Tom Clancy’s universe itself.

It features fast-paced gameplay where players face each other head-to-head in 6v6 online matches. Once you check the trailer out, you may find some subtle similarities with games like Call of Duty.

XDefiant’s closed beta kicks on April 13, 2023. It will run for 10 days and will end on April 23, 2023.

As Ubisoft has mentioned in its official blog, the server will go live at 10 AM PT / 6 PM BST on April 13 and will close at 11 PM PT / 7 PM BST on April 23.

If you are eager to take part in the beta test, be sure to check the steps below on how to sign up.

How to sign up for XDefiant closed beta?

To sign up for the closed beta, you need to log in to your existing Ubisoft account or register a new one. However, if you are unaware of the process, just follow these simple set of steps we’ve mentioned below:

Head over to XDefiant’s official website. Click on the ‘Register’ button located in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Scroll down and select the platform you want to play the game on and hit the ‘Register‘ button again. Log in to your Ubisoft account. Select the game options from the dropdown menu. Click on ‘Next’.

Remember, registering for the beta will queue you up with the rest of the players worldwide. However, the selection process ultimately depends on Ubisoft and if you’re selected, you’ll receive a confirmation email in your inbox.

Ubisoft Closed beta rewards will get carried over to all future phases.

All XDefiant Closed Beta rewards

Here’s a rundown of all the rewards you can unlock during XDefiant’s closed beta period:

M4A1 “Disruption” Weapon Skin

Emery “Dungaree” Character Skin

M870 “Cobalt” Weapon Skin

Emoji “XD Style”

Magnum “Black & Bling” Weapon Skin

MP7 “Graffiti” Weapon Skin

MK20 “Pelagic” Weapon Skin

Quinn “Hi-Velocity” Character Skin

MVP/Profile/KS “Hi-Velocity” Player Card

MP5 “TechX” Weapon Skin

“Violet” D50 Pistol Weapon Skin ( Twitch Drop )

) “Violet” MK 20 SSR Weapon Skin (Twitch Drop)

Once you unlock these cosmetics, they will get carried over to all the future phases of the game.

So, there you have it — that’s a rundown of everything you need to know about XDefiant’s closed beta. Be sure to check our gaming page to keep yourself updated with all the latest news.