How to add & invite friends on XDefiant

Are you wondering how to add and invite your friends to play XDefiant together? Well, here’s a handy guide for everything you need to know.

XDefiant, Ubisoft‘s latest multiplayer FPS offering, can be an exhilarating experience, especially when your buddies accompany you. It allows you to test your skills against each other, as well as your opponents to see who comes out on top.

The devs are currently hosting an open beta session, and thanks to its full crossplay support, you can queue up with your friends across different platforms.

Article continues after ad

Having said that, here’s a handy guide on how to add and invite friends to join your lobby in the game.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for ways to fix FOXTROT-01 and BRAVO-04 error codes, our guides have got you covered.

Ubisoft Having the best XDefiant controller settings can boost your kill potential.

How to add friends on XDefiant?

To play XDefiant with your friends, you’ll first need to add them. The steps remain mostly the same irrespective of if you’re playing on a PlayStation, Xbox, or PC.

Follow this simple set of steps to add your friends on XDefiant:

Article continues after ad

Fire up Ubisoft Connect. Head over to the Friends and Groups section. Once the list opens, click on the Add Friend button on the left side of the screen. Enter your friend’s username and click on Search. Once your friend’s name appears, click on the Add to Friends button. If you’re on a PC, you also get the option to import friends from Steam.

And that’s it! You have now successfully added your friend to your list. Let’s now jump into the process of inviting them to your lobby.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ubisoft Inviting friends to your XDefiant lobby is very simple.

How to invite friends on XDefiant?

Once you’re done adding your buddies on XDefiant, follow these steps to invite them over to join your lobby:

Fire up the game and wait for the main menu to appear. Once you’re in, look for the Social button on the upper right side of the screen, and click on it. Another alternative to this step is opening up the Ubisoft Connect overlay and looking for the Social button there. Your friend list will now open up. Click on the name of the friend you want to invite. Then, hit the Invite to Party option.

Your lobby will now start seeing your friends join and you can queue for matches together.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about adding and inviting your friends to XDefiant. In the meantime, check out our XDefiant page for all the latest news and updates.

Article continues after ad

XDefiant preview | All XDefiant Factions and their abilities | Best XDefiant controller settings: Aim assist, sensitivity, more | How to get XDefiant Twitch drops | XDefiant server status | XDefiant system requirements: Minimum & recommended PC specs | XDefiant: Gameplay, platforms & everything we know | Will XDefiant feature a battle royale mode? | Is XDefiant open beta crossplay? Cross-platform for PlayStation, Xbox & PC