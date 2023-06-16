XDefiant system requirements: Minimum & recommended PC specs

Ubisoft‘s latest FPS title, XDefiant, is upon us, so here are both the recommended and minimum system requirements needed to run the game.

XDefiant, a game from Ubisoft that is coined to be a “Call of Duty killer” will have a brand new open beta session in June, followed by a release in the Summer of 2023. Both players and content creators across the globe have praised the game, with many believing it could be a potential competitor to Call of Duty.

Being completely free-to-play, XDefiant has caught a lot of attention ever since a closed beta session was scheduled earlier this year. If you’re wondering what XDefiant’s system requirements look like, here’s everything you need to know.

Contents

Ubisoft The gunplay feels great in XDefiant

XDefiant minimum requirements

These are the minimum requirements to run XDefiant on PC smoothly, at 1080p60fps low graphic preset:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS : Windows 10 or 11 (64bit versions)

: Windows 10 or 11 (64bit versions) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 1400 @3.2GHz／Intel Core i7-4790K @4.0GHz

: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 @3.2GHz／Intel Core i7-4790K @4.0GHz Memory : 8 GB RAM (running dual-channel mode)

: 8 GB RAM (running dual-channel mode) Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB

: AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB DirectX : Versions 11 and 12

: Versions 11 and 12 Storage: 65 GB available space

XDefiant recommended requirements

XDefiant’s recommended requirements allow you to play the game without any hiccups at 1080p60fps but with a higher graphic preset:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS : Windows 10 or 11 (64bit versions)

: Windows 10 or 11 (64bit versions) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @3.2GHz／Intel Core i7-4970K @4.0GHz

: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @3.2GHz／Intel Core i7-4970K @4.0GHz Memory : 16 GB RAM (running dual-channel mode)

: 16 GB RAM (running dual-channel mode) Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1060 6GB

: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1060 6GB DirectX : Versions 11 and 12

: Versions 11 and 12 Storage: 65 GB available space (SSD recommended)

Ubisoft

XDefiant 2K requirements

If you take it up a notch and play the game at 1440p60fps, here are recommended requirements for a higher graphic preset:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS : Windows 10 or 11 (64bit versions)

: Windows 10 or 11 (64bit versions) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 2600 @3.4GHz／Intel Core i5-8400 @2.8GHz

: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 @3.4GHz／Intel Core i5-8400 @2.8GHz Memory : 16 GB RAM (running dual-channel mode)

: 16 GB RAM (running dual-channel mode) Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB

: AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB DirectX : Versions 11 and 12

: Versions 11 and 12 Storage: 65 GB available space (SSD recommended)

XDefiant 4K requirements

And to play XDefiant at 4K or 2160p60fps, here are the recommended requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS : Windows 10 or 11 (64bit versions)

: Windows 10 or 11 (64bit versions) Processor : AMD Ryzen 7 3700X @3.6GHz／Intel Core i7-9700K @3.6GHz

: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X @3.6GHz／Intel Core i7-9700K @3.6GHz Memory : 16 GB RAM (running dual-channel mode)

: 16 GB RAM (running dual-channel mode) Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB

: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB DirectX : Versions 11 and 12

: Versions 11 and 12 Storage: 65 GB available space (SSD recommended)

Looking at the settings recommended by Ubisoft, it’s safe to say that XDefiant will not be hardware hungry, unlike some other games. It’s optimized enough to run on older hardware, without burning a hole in your pocket.

And in case the XDefiant minimum and recommended settings change, we’ll be sure to update this article with the latest info.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about XDefiant’s system requirements. In the meantime, check out our XDefiant page for all the latest news and updates.