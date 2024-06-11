XDefiant devs confirm Team Deathmatch mode is coming after constant requests

XDefiant devs have confirmed that the heavily requested Team Deathmatch mode is coming to the game soon.

Ubisoft’s free-to-play FPS XDefiant has been a surprising hit reaching player counts of over half a million despite some early server issues. There’s an unmistakable appeal to piloting famous factions from the Ubisoft library and pitting them against one another.

Of course, in the free-to-play FPS market, one of the most important things to get right is a method of keeping players engaged over time. Fortunately, XDefiant has a pretty solid Roadmap that looks to build on the available content with new factions and weapons slowly rolling in.

To add to that suite of new content, the team behind XDefiant is also introducing new game modes — and devs have confirmed Team Deathmatch mode will arrive sooner rather than later.

Ubisoft Will one faction dominate the new Team Deathmatch mode?

In a recent interview on IGN Live, Executive Producer Mark Rubin affirmed that Ubisoft’s aim was to bolster the long-term health of the game. Part of this is the implementation of Team Deathmatch in XDefiant, which he expanded on further.

“One of the things players have been asking for in the two-and-a-half weeks that we’ve been live is a TDM mode,” Rubin said. “So, we’ll be seeing that in a couple of weeks.”

Early leaks had revealed the potential inclusion of a Team Deathmatch mode for XDefiant, among others. This announcement was the first official confirmation that we would see the game mode.

It will be interesting to see how it shakes up the strategy of the game with different meta builds already existing for the current suite of modes. It might also cause players to rethink their stance on certain maps, which may feel better to play with a new objective.

There’s been no announcement regarding a concrete date so for now, we’ll have to trust Rubin on his estimate of a “couple of weeks.” We’ll be sure to provide an update when things are a little more clear.

