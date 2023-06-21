Is XDefiant free-to-play

XDefiant is a brand new first-person shooter title by Ubisoft that aims to bring the old-school Call of Duty style experience back to the mainstream. As such, being an arena shooter, a question that several fans have in mind is whether it will be free-to-play or not.

XDefiant is set to be an online-only game at its heart. It will be similar to how games like Fortnite, Warzone, and Apex Legends are handled. In other words, there will be regular updates and the key focus of the title will be competitive PvP.

Article continues after ad

Therefore, it is only natural for fans to ask whether it will be free-to-play. This is because every other game that follows a similar production style ends up being free-to-play in the end.

Here is what we know about XDefiant’s availability status upon release.

Ubisoft XDefiant is set to be a free-to-play game at heart

Will XDefiant be free-to-play?

The answer to whether XDefiant will be free-to-play is yes. Ubisoft has officially confirmed that their brand new shooter will be completely free at launch and all players will be able to play the game without any form of pre-requisites.

Article continues after ad

The game will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 and it will feature crossplay as well. Hence, players from all across the world, irrespective of the platforms will be able to enjoy it without any hassle.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In case you are wondering about its release, there is no official date available yet. However, the game is expected to be released sometime later in the summer.

Lastly, if you are wondering whether the game will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, then you are out of luck. Ubisoft has not presented any plans to release the game on the previous generation devices.

Article continues after ad

In any case, this completes our guide to whether XDefiant will be free to play or not. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

XDefiant preview | XDefiant system requirements: Minimum & recommended PC specs | XDefiant: Gameplay, platforms & everything we know | Will XDefiant feature a battle royale mode? | Is XDefiant open beta crossplay? Cross-platform for PlayStation, Xbox & PC