Best XDefiant controller settings: Aim assist, sensitivity, more

Having the best XDefiant controller settings can give you an edge over your foes, so here are all the changes you should make to boost your chances of victory.

Finding the best XDefiant controller settings is crucial for any XDefiant player aiming to secure more kills and boost their KD. While tweaking these settings won’t instantly transform you into an FPS pro, they can drastically improve your in-game performance.

Naturally, figuring out which controller settings to alter in the game can be a bit challenging, particularly given the sheer number of options available. Luckily, our comprehensive XDefiant controller settings guide provides all the information you need. So, make sure to utilize these settings before jumping into your next match.

Best XDefiant controller settings

Ubisoft Having the best XDefiant controller settings can boost your kill potential.

The best XDefiant controller settings can be found below. However, you’ll want to play around with these options, especially the sensitivity settings. After all, you may find them too slow or fast, and will largely depend on your experience with other FPS games.

It’s often best to play a few games with the below settings, then simply make any adjustments until you’re comfortable.

Button Layout: Default

Default Stick Layout: Default

Default Aim Assist: Standard

Standard Aim Assist Strength Adjustment: 0

0 Aim Assist Follow Adjustment: 0

0 Aim Response Curve Type: Standard

Standard Controller Aim Look Sensitivity Factor: 0.90x

0.90x Controller Aim Scope Look Sensitivity Factor: 0.80x

0.80x Invert Horizontal Axis: No

No Invert Vertical Axis: No

No Horizontal Sensitivity: 60

60 Vertical Sensitivity: 60

60 Acceleration Speed Multiplier: 1.00x

1.00x Dead Zone – Left Stick: 10

10 Dead Zone – Right Stick: 0

0 Controller Vibration: On

Best XDefiant gameplay settings

Ubisoft The best XDefiant gameplay settings focus on boosting your FOV.

The best XDefiant gameplay settings drastically increase your FOV, which enables you to see more on the screen. After all, spotting enemies that would otherwise go unnoticed can drastically decrease any frustrating deaths.

Having Auto-Reload can also keep your weapons topped up with ammo as soon as the magazine is depleted — an area that can save you in those 2v2 scenarios. Meanwhile, having Auto-Grab Ledge off removes any unwanted movement impairments.

Field of View: 120

120 ADS Field of View: Consistent

Consistent ADS Behavior: Hold

Hold ADS Sensitivity Transition (Low Zoom): Instant

Instant Melee During ADS: No

No Aiming Interrupts Reload: Yes

Yes Crouch Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Auto Sprint: No

No Sprint Interrupt Reload: No

No Auto-Reload Weapon: Yes

Yes Auto-Switch Weapon: Yes

Yes Auto-Grab Ledge: No

So, there you have it, those are the best XDefiant controller settings. Be sure to use the above as a template and tweak them to your liking. For more XDefiant news and guides be sure to check out our XDefiant page.