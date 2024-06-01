XDefiant players claim it brings back “OG COD” spirit MW3 doesn’t have

Ubisoft’s FPS title is hitting COD players in the feels, as XDefiant players share it reminds them of the “OG” Call of Duty days.

For nearly two decades, Call of Duty has dominated the FPS scene. Not many titles have successfully replicated the COD formula, though many have tried.

Despite its headaches like netcode and hit registration, XDefiant has seemingly done that. Providing a 6v6 hero shooter with COD action and customization, Ubisoft’s FPS has created a niche in the FPS scene with millions of players hooked.

Since XDefiant arrived, the game’s player base has spent night and day comparing it to COD. One such comparison was how XDefiant has felt like a throwback to COD’s early days. MW3 is popular, sure, but it’s also one of the lowest-reviewing COD games in a long time. Many players aren’t happy with it, although its seasonal content has been well-received.

In XDefiant’s subreddit, one player shared how the legendary “one more game” turned into a 6-hour experience. “I kept saying ‘last game’ and then would play another hour before saying it again now it’s 9 pm… I have a k/d of 0.5 but I feel like I’m in early OG cod MW days with how locked in I am.”

Ubisoft

Another similar post came from a player who straight-up declared XDefiant is “still better than COD.” Their argument came as a fan who’s tired of skill-based matchmaking, the thorn in COD’s multiplayer side for years now according to many.

“I actually think I won’t buy another FPS game unless I know it doesn’t have SBMM. For me, that is the poison in games right now,” they stated before sending massive praise to the development team.

XDefiant was dubbed the “COD-killer” during its development cycle as it intended to drop what’s made Call of Duty so convoluted to some. No SBMM, a simplified attachment system, and the lack of a price of entry are just a few of the changes the title has embraced.

As mentioned, there are still plenty of issues to address. Yet, given the infancy of the title, there’s plenty of time to sort them out, and players are excited to have another FPS title that challenges the long-standing series.