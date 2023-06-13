Is XDefiant coming to PS4 & Xbox One?

Are you wondering whether XDefiant will release on PS4 and Xbox One? Well, we have everything you need to know about the upcoming FPS game’s release on these platforms.

XDefiant is the next FPS game that has CoD players hyped. Currently, many players are hoping to delve into the XDefiant open beta, when it releases on June 21, 2023. This will give players on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 the chance to delve into all the action, before the official Summer release.

However, those on Xbox One and PS5 will be wondering whether Ubisoft’s free-to-play FPS will be playable on last-gen platforms. After all, many players will be itching to flex their skills in XDefiant’s arenas. Fortunately, our XDefiant PS4 and Xbox One release hub has everything you need to know.

Will XDefiant be on PS4 & Xbox One?

Ubisoft XDefiant aims to rival the likes of CoD.

Ubisoft have confirmed that XDefiant will be coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This news was officially announced via a developer on the XDefiant official Discord server, which stated that “last-gen is actively being worked on”. The full statement can be seen below:

“We’ve seen your questions about last-gen platform support. Last-gen is actively being worked on so that they offer a similar, great experience to current-gen. We will launch them as soon as they are ready, and update you all on this topic closer to launch!”

While Xbox One and PS4 fans may not be able to enjoy XDefiant launch alongside the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions, which are set for Summer 2023 – we do know that it is coming.

We’ll be sure to update this piece as soon as further news is announced. Until then, check out our XDefiant hub for all the latest news.