Where to buy Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade Booster Box, Display, and Packs

Pokemon TCG fans are getting excited for the release of Twilight Masquerade. To help you prepare for this latest expansion, here’s where to buy the Booster Box, Display, and Packs.

There have been some incredible Pokemon TCG releases in 2024 already and Twilight Masquerade is looking like it could be one of the best. It’ll include a lot of popular products, like Blister Packs, Booster Bundles, and Booster Displays.

Here, we’ve picked out the best places to get your hands on these products quickly and easily. Twilight Masquerade comes out on May 24, 2024, along with a handful of other interesting items like Paradox Clash Tins.

Article continues after ad

Please note – at the time of writing, all of the links in this article are for pre-orders only. Make sure to check back, as we’ll update with more retailers closer to launch.

Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade Booster Boxes

The Pokemon Company Twilight Masquerade booster bundle product photo.

To start, Booster Bundles are a great way to see what an expansion set is like without opting for a higher-priced item. They come with 6 individual Booster Packs, offering a good variety of cards and code cards for Pokemon TCG Live, too.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, there aren’t many options available for pre-ordering a Booster Bundle. We’d recommend checking them out at Best Buy below:

Article continues after ad

If you’ve not opened a Booster Bundle before, they’re good fun to rip into. The box that everything comes in can also be a useful make-shift storage option for bulk cards, too.

Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade Booster Displays

The Pokemon Company Twilight Masquerade booster display product photo.

If you’re looking to complete your Twilight Masquerade set as quickly as possible, a Booster Display could be just the ticket. They come with 36 Booster Packs overall – and Best Buy has even discounted this item already. We’d recommend checking out at the shops below:

If you play the digital version of the Pokemon TCG, make sure to redeem all the code cards in the Booster Display. You’ll get a lot of them if you buy this Display, so it’s worth padding out your digital collection while adding to your physical collection.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade Blister Packs

The Pokemon Company Twilight Masquerade Blister Packs product photos.

If you’re looking to get your hands on something a little more budget friendly, Blister Packs are an ideal way to check out a set without investing in something like an Elite Trainer Box. Triple Blister Packs are included in Twilight Masquerade, featuring promo cards for Revavaroom and Snorlax.

Currently, there are not many places to pre-order Blister Packs for Twilight Masquerade. We’d recommend taking a look at:

It’s important to note that the link above is for a random listing. This means that you won’t be able to pick between the promo cards when ordering.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade Booster Packs

The Pokemon Company Twilight Masquerade Sleeved Booster Pack product photos.

Currently, there are no retailers that we can recommend to grab individual Booster Packs from. Sleeved Booster Packs are listed on the Best Buy website, but the pre-order option is not available at the time of writing.

More retailers are expected to join our pre-order line-up shortly, so we’ll be sure to update this article when more options are made available.

Article continues after ad

For now, why not check out the other product that’s coming out on May 24th? Paradox Clash Tins were announced recently and they’ll be coming out on the same day as Twilight Masquerade. They look like they’ll be amazing collector’s pieces, especially for fans of Paradox Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.