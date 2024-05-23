Pokemon TCG Live update has “broken” game ahead of Twilight Masquerade launch

It seems that Pokemon TCG Live’s May 21, 2024, update has caused some big issues for players right ahead of the new Twilight Masquerade expansion’s launch.

Following the client update, trainers took to social media to document the various bugs they’ve experienced.

X user TrustYourPilot1 said, “17 hours later, PTCGL is still suffering a massive game-breaking issue where the game freezes ahead of the coin flip…Twilight Masquerade launch day is off to a great start!” with a screenshot of their game stuck on the aforementioned screen.

They weren’t alone, as many trainers were left staring at the coin flip screen, where the client would simply sit with a message saying “Waiting for X (player)” before the match officially began.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the only bug that completely locked players out of playing the game. X user ‘@ftw_tcg’ documented an indefinite loading bug on the in-game menu.

According to the video they posted on their account, it was impossible to navigate the menus, as it was simply stuck loading indefinitely.

According to Pokemon’s official blog, the original update was meant to add support for the Twilight Masquerade expansion, as well as new visual effects for ACE SPEC cards, and update visuals for certain status effects.

While there is now an in-game message that notifies players that the Pokemon TCG Live development team is “aware of” and “actively investigating” the issues, these bugs continue to plague the game.

On May 23, 2024, TrustYourPilot1 posted again, saying “40 hours after saying they would update us soon about the game-breaking matchmaking issues, the PTCGL devs haven’t said anything. Basically, if you get stuck at the ‘Waiting for OPPONENT’ screen, just concede & retry.”

While it seems there’s a slim chance players may actually get into a game, many matches are still halted on the coin flip screen.

With trainers eager to try out Twilight Masquerade’s content, these game-breaking issues have certainly tested the community’s patience.

We will provide an update to this article whenever the issues are fully resolved.