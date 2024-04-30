What is Funko Fusion: Release date, franchises & more

Funko Fusion is an upcoming co-op adventure bringing multiple franchises to the game. Here’s everything we know about it.

Funko pops are among the most popular figurines in the world, with fans spanning TV, movies, games, music, and many other franchises and genres in entertainment and pop culture. But what if you could access all of the franchises through a single entity in Funko form?

That’s where 10:10 Games Ltd.’s new co-op action-adventure game, Funko Fusion, comes in. Players may enjoy fandom mashup action-adventure in a four-player co-op mode featuring iconic characters and places from their favourite TV series and movies, all with a distinctive Funko twist.

Here’s everything we know so far about Funko Fusion.

Contents

Funko Fusion trailer

The first full gameplay trailer for Funko Fusion was released on April 30, 2024 on X and showcased gameplay featuring iconic characters from over 20 iconic franchises within the Universal ecosystem.

The trailer also unveiled how the gameplay for each franchise would look like and was seemingly identical to players as compared to LEGO games. However, the animated Funko visuals impressed players as they can’t wait to play it.

Funko Jurassic World will be unleashed in Funko Fusion at launch.

Funko Fusion is all set to release on September 13, 2024, on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. However, as of now, pre-orders have not opened on any of the platforms so you can only wishlist the game until more info is out.

Furthermore, you’ll also be able to purchase Funko Fusion-themed physical collectibles and earn free in-game rewards from them. These include characters across pop culture and the game itself.

Every franchise confirmed so far

A total of 20 Universal franchises were teased in the full Funko Fusion trailer. Here’s a full list of all the franchises confirmed for launch, thus far: