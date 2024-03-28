Marvel Rivals: all game modes explained

Disney’s Marvel Rivals is the next supposed Overwatch 2 killer, featuring tons of Marvel characters. Here’s what game modes the shooter has in store.

Media monolith Disney is entering the hero shooter game with their own blockbuster title Marvel Rivals. Featuring well-known characters from the MCU and even niche hits from the comics, the third-person hero shooter aims to take a slice of the pie, rivaling Blizzard’s Overwatch 2.

Wondering what kind of game modes this new hero shooter may entail? We’ve got you covered.

Marvel Rivals game modes

We know that Marvel Rivals offers two game modes right now: a King of the Hill style mode and an Escort mode. As the name implies, King of the Hill will have teams battle it out to control a point, while Escort will have players escorting some form of objective to an end goal.

We also know that Marvel Rivals will be a 6v6 game, similar to the original Overwatch. However, there has yet to be any confirmation about if the game will have any other game modes or a PvE campaign.

Of course, this will change as we get closer to the game’s release, as we’ll likely get more information about the game leading up to the Closed Alpha in May 2024.