Fortnite players celebrate “GTA 6” arriving early in LEGO mode

Epic’s latest teaser for LEGO Fortnite has players convinced they’re getting GTA 6 in Fortnite before the Rockstar game actually releases.

As the long wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 presses on, fans of the series have become impatient with Rockstar’s unwillingness to share new details.

The first teaser trailer nearly broke the internet one year ago, so the community’s been occupying itself with theories about when the next one might arrive.

And now LEGO Fortnite’s getting in on the fun, evidenced by a teaser image shared on social media that has both communities in a frenzy.

New LEGO Fortnite tease excites fans with GTA 6 nod

A random post from LEGO Fortnite‘s official Twitter/X account stirred up quite a bit of buzz on December 8.

The post features two of the mode’s LEGO characters leaning against a red sports car, the purple and yellow backdrop an obvious reference to the first key art for GTA 6.

Notably, the image’s caption constitutes another Grand Theft Auto allusion, with the “Ah bricks here we go again” text being a play on CJ’s famous San Andreas line, “Ah, sh**, here we go again…”

Replies to the post are filled with Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto fans commenting on how “we got LEGO GTA 6 before GTA 6.”

But what the image actually means for LEGO Fortnite remains to be seen. Speculation suggests this could represent a tease for the LEGO experience’s next game modes, one of which is codenamed Sprout.

Based on rumors and leaked details, Sprout will manifest as a meta mode allegedly launching sometime during Fortnite’s Chapter 6 run. The GTA 6-themed teaser above could offer more hints, though the specifics won’t be clear until Epic lifts the veil itself.

LEGO Fortnite has come a long way since its debut as a survival mode. However, no one could’ve imagined its future content potentially paying homage to the likes of GTA.