Marvel Rivals player discovers game-breaking Doctor Strange teamkill exploit

Doctor Strange is one of the more troll characters in Marvel Rivals, with him being able to (intentionally or not) kill his entire team. But Overwatch and Marvel Rivals streamer bogur has discovered that this is not only a legitimate strategy with him, it’s the optimal way to start the game.

bogur has long been one of the best Overwatch players, and, if I’m being transparent, he absolutely destroyed me in the early access press version of the game even playing with bad ping from Bulgaria. This guy knows Doctor Strange.

He’s been hard maining the character since before the game even came out, so it should come as no surprise that he’s pioneering tech on the hero. And, while he’s not considered a top-tier hero, creative Doctor Strange players are doing some impressive stuff.

bogur noticed that killing off a teammate in a match on accident gave him ult charge and decided to test that in an actual match. As it turns out, in the right circumstances, he can fully charge his ultimate before the round even starts.

bogur discovers teamkilling with Doctor Strange is a good thing

In Marvel Rivals, ult charge is calculated based on how much damage you heal and shield. You also gain charge over time, but things like getting kills won’t give you bonus charge. As a result, getting through a tank’s health bar will give you a lot more ult than someone squishy.

For some reason, teamkilling with Doctor Strange gives you all the ult charge from dropping that person off the map. If you have all 5 other members of your team pick heroes with large health bars and dunk them off the map, you’ll instantly get ult.

And, while this may seem like a meme strategy, it’s good enough to be worth the devs patching out. This may be genuinely game-breaking.

Doing it instantly on defending side in Convoy/Convergence or before the point can activate in Domination gives you and your teammates more than enough time to send everyone off the map, swap heroes, and head in with a fully-charged Doctor Strange ultimate.

The only time you wouldn’t want to do this is if you were in Attacker spawn on Convoy/Convergence and would have to eat into actual time for the round in order to make this work. If there’s no ledge to send your teammates off of in the spawn room, you’re out of luck.

If this game had ranked or pro play at this point, you’d see Doctor Strange teamkilling in high level matches due to it being the best strategy available for the hero. And that’s what I’ll tell my teammates the next time I accidentally send them careening off the map. Sorry, Jeff!