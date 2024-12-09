LEGO Fortnite introduces immersive RP with GTA-Inspired Brick Life Mode

Fortnite is getting an immersive GTA RP-like mode, thanks to the upcoming release of LEGO Fortnite Brick Life.

Rumors about new LEGO Fortnite modes have circulated for months, but Epic Games didn’t acknowledge the speculation until it unleashed a GTA 6-inspired teaser image.

The teaser mimicked GTA 6 key art, depicting two LEGO characters leaning against a car with a Vice City-themed cityscape in the background. Fans assumed it hinted at Sprout, the codename for LEGO Fortnite’s rumored meta mode.

Epic has now lifted the veil, revealing that a roleplay experience will soon arrive in the LEGO mode.

LEGO Fortnite Brick Life promises an experience like no other

On December 9, Epic released a trailer for the LEGO mode’s upcoming “social roleplay experience.” Dubbed Brick Life, the new content will officially hit Fortnite on Thursday, December 12.

A post on the Fortnite blog describes the mode’s setting—Brick Bay—as an “ever-evolving city ” where players can create stories by interacting with the environment and other residents.

That means hanging out on Brick Bay’s sunny beaches, exploring the mysterious Mourndale Academy, or working out at MeowSwole’s Gym.

Fortnite LEGO Brick Life will also give players the tools to pursue their dream jobs in-game. This includes roles such as Courier, Sushi Chef, Fortune Teller, and Academy Professor. Players can even roleplay a Scoundrel who pranks city dwellers.

In addition, users will purchase their dream home, be it an apartment, penthouse, or suburban residence. Managing contacts with the in-game phone will further add to the Brick Life experience, as businesses are bound to ask for help.

And text chat functionality will make it easier to meet new friends while wandering around town.

As noted by ShiinaBR, this news comes as Epic rebrands the main LEGO Fortnite offering, turning it into LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. Such changes suggest the company won’t soon slow down its efforts to expand LEGO-branded content in the future.