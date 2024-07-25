Marvel Rivals Namor guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

As one of the simpler heroes in Marvel Rivals, Namor is a great introductory hero for new players. But don’t let his simplicity fool you, the king of the seas can still turn the tides of battle with the right approach. Here’s the full rundown.

With well over a dozen iconic heroes and villains already playable in Marvel Rivals’ Closed Beta, there’s plenty to wrap your head around. Countless abilities, team-up moves, combos to master, and more.

If it’s all a bit much, Namor is a great place to start as one of the simpler Duelists in the game today. Though don’t be thrown off by this simplicity, there’s still plenty of potential if you master this character.

To get you started, here’s the full rundown on how Namor works best in Marvel Rivals and how you should be looking to use each of his abilities.

Namor weapons in Marvel Rivals

Weapon

Trident of Neptune

Toss the trident forward, reducing Aquatic Dominion’s cooldown upon enemy impact.

Namor abilities in Marvel Rivals

While Namor can certainly dole out damage with his own Trident, it’s in combination with a number of summons that this Duelist truly shines.

Abilities

Wrath of the Seven Seas

Launch the trident forward to damage nearby enemies, then direct all Monstro Spawn to perform an enhanced attack on the nearest hit enemy.

Blessing of the Deep

Summon a protective barrier while flying upwards.

Aquatic Dominion

Summon a Monstro Spawn that can autonomously attack enemies.

Ultimate

Horn of Proteus

Summon Giganto to leap atop enemies within range, disabling their mobility abilities.

NetEase Namor might be a foe to Black Panther, but the two work surprisingly well as duo Duelists.

Tips to play Namor in Marvel Rivals

One of the simplest characters to learn in Marvel Rivals, Namor drops into battle with just three core abilities and his ultimate. Two of these abilities are summons, one providing some defense while the other sending out a friendly Monstro Spawn to distract your enemies.

Furthermore, Namor doesn’t even have a passive ability. So if you’re looking for a relatively beginner-friendly character to jump in with, Namor ticks that box.

The best advice is to constantly be using your abilities as they come off cooldown. As they’re mostly autonomous, require little manual input from you, they should just be spammed out as often as possible to aid your team.

When it comes to Namor’s ultimately, however, you need a little more precision. Be sure to time this one just right, during the biggest teamgights, and you could just shift any battle in your favor.