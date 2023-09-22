Lord of the Rings Tales of the Shire: Release window, trailers, everything we know

Tales of the Shire is an upcoming ‘Cosy Game’ set in the universe of J.R.R Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. Information on the title is pretty scarce at the moment but we’ve gathered everything there is to know about Tales of the Shire.

The Lord of the Rings has a mixed history in video games with surprisingly good movie tie-ins, middling to decent standalone projects like the Middle Earth franchise, and whatever The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was.

Tales of the Shire is the next iteration of Tolkien’s prolific fantasy universe in gaming and it looks to be quite a departure from the usual action fare. At least from what we’ve seen in a very short teaser.

Boasting an interesting combination of developers and a very knowledgeable team at the helm, there’s definitely room for optimism. Here’s everything we know about the next Lord of the Rings video game, Tales of the Shire.

Contents

Lord of the Rings Tales of the Shire trailers

Most of the publicly available information for Tales of the Shire comes from a charming little teaser dropped on September 22. For everyone who’s not a complete nerd, that’s Bilbo and Frodo’s birthday and is internationally recognized as Hobbit Day.

It seems fitting given that Tales of the Shire is very clearly a Hobbit-centric game. If the title alone didn’t make that clear, This teaser certainly should. The modernized Hobbit hole and the art on display are a dead giveaway.

Lord of the Rings Tales of the Shire release window

Tales of the Shire is set to release on consoles and PC sometime in 2024. While a tighter release window has not yet been given, developers have promised a full reveal of the game in 2024.

It’s likely at this time that a release date or, at the very least, a more accurate window will be revealed. We’ll keep this article updated as news arises.

Lord of the Rings tales of the Shire genre

While not directly stated in the trailer, a press release for Tales of the Shire defines it as a “cozy The Lord of the Rings game”. Cozy games are a category comprising multiple genres but there’s a definite throughline.

Most cozy games tend to have lifestyle simulation elements and commonly include resource management and building. Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing are the go-to points of reference for cozy games so expect Tales of the Shire to evoke these titles in some fashion.

Lord of the Rings Tales of the Shire developers

Tales of the Shire is being developed by Weta Workshop and published by Private Division. It’s an interesting pairing for sure.

Weta Workshop is a New Zealand-based prop and special effects company who have never developed a video game before. They have a rather impressive resume in film though working on all three The Lord of the Rings movies.

The company was responsible for costumes but more importantly, they crafted miniaturized versions of locations like Helm’s Deep and Minas Tirith that help the films stand up to today’s special effects standards.

Private Division is a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive and has helped bring players some bangers. Hades and Outer Worlds are just some of the games Private Division has published.

New Line Cinema Tales of the Shire may be a cottagecore lover’s dream.

That’s everything we know about Tales of the Shire so far. The prospect of something akin to Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing set in the Shire should have many gamers excited.

More news on Tales of the Shire is set to be announced sometime in 2024. To stay up to date on the game, check in with us from time to time.