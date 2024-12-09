Marvel Rivals Cloak & Dagger guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

If you’re looking for a Strategist who can do it all in Marvel Rivals, Cloak and Dagger is for you. Here are all their abilities and how to utilize their unique kit in fights.

Cloak and Dagger is a Strategist with a unique playstyle, where instead of playing one character like everyone else in the role, you’re essentially given the ability to switch between two different kits and abilities as they are two different people merged in one character.

One thing that makes them a great pick is the amount of utility they have. Whether that be healing, dealing damage, debuffing enemies, or even providing a quick escape – the possibilities of making big plays and saving your team are huge.

While that’s the case, playing as them can be tricky and confusing as there are so many different things to do. So, here’s everything you need to know to play them effectively.

Cloak and Dagger’s weapons

There are two different weapons that you can use while playing Cloak and Dagger. As Cloak, your weapon is used to deal damage to enemies. The way it works is very similar to Scarlet Witch’s or Moira from Overwatch 2, allowing you to unleash a beam that deals continuous damage to an enemy.

netease / dexerto Cloak has a surprisingly decent range for his primary fire.

On the other hand, unlike Cloak, Dagger’s whole utility focuses more on healing. While her primary fire can also be used to deal damage, it’s essentially more effective when used on your teammates to heal them consistently.

Lightforce Dagger : Unleash a bouncing Lightforce Dagger to damage enemies and heal nearby allies.

: Unleash a bouncing Lightforce Dagger to damage enemies and heal nearby allies. Darkforce Cloak: Inflict continuous damage to enemies.

Cloak and Dagger’s abilities in Marvel Rivals

What makes Cloak and Dagger really shine as a support is that not only does your healing not depend on a resource meter, but there’s also essentially no cooldown to switch between the two.

You can heal your teammates as Dagger and quickly switch to Cloak to pressure your enemies before swapping again. One thing to keep in mind is that while their abilities are different, they do share one ultimate.

Below, you’ll find all the details to understand how all their abilities work.

Stats

Health: 250

Class: Strategist or Support

Dagger

netease / dexerto Dagger can heal multiple teammates using a wall that travels forward.

Shadow’s Embrace

Switch to Cloak.

Veil of Lightforce

Deploy a Veil of Lightforce to heal allies upon touch and provide them a Healing Boost.

Dagger Storm

Launch a volley of daggers, creating Healing-Over-Time in the impact area.

Cloak

netease / dexerto Cloak can pressure enemies and flankers by sending out a wall that gives them a debuff and narrows their sight.

Light’s Embrace

Switch to Dagger.

Terror Cape

Deploy a Veil of Darkforce to damage enemies upon touch, applying Blind to narrow their sight and Vulnerability to amplify damage received.

Dark Teleportation

Enshroud nearby allies in the Darkforce dimension and grant them Phased, making them untargetable and indivisible to enemies and granting them a Movement Boost.

Ultimate

Eternal Bond

Perform three rapid dashes, healing allies, and damaging enemies along the path.

Team Up Ability

From Shadow to Light (Passive)

Cloak & Dagger can inject light and dark energy into Moon Knight to create a Light & Dark Realm where Moon Knight can become Invisible.

Tips to play Cloak and Dagger

As a hybrid of healer and DPS, the key to playing Cloak and Dagger is to know when to switch. If your team struggles to stay alive or you’re the only healer, you’ll want to prioritize healing with Dagger. Her Dagger Storm ability, which makes a dome that heals everyone inside overtime, is a must-use during team fights.

netease / dexerto The Dagger Storm gives AoE healing over time.

Meanwhile, if you’re having trouble reaching allies in certain spots or are all grouped together, sending out her Veil of Lightforce in their direction can be a lifesaver.

Both these abilities can help you pump up an insane amount of heals when used together – but remember, their cooldowns are pretty long. So, don’t waste them if you know your team is already winning the fight.

Ideally, you’ll want to use these abilities at a separate time – unless your teammates are really in a pinch. It all depends on the situation and whether or not you’re solo healing. After all, Marvel Rivals doesn’t have role lock at the moment, so expect to see a team filled with DPS occasionally.

If there’s no one to peel for you, save the healing dome for yourself for when you get jumped by flankers. When this happens, it’s usually the perfect time to switch to Cloak.

netease / dexerto Cloak’s Dark Teleportation ability may not last long, but it can be really clutch when used at the right time.

Compared to other supports, Cloak generally does really well against flankers because he has invulnerability, albeit for a few seconds. Use Dark Teleportation to quickly get away to safety or help out a teammate who is being dived.

When using Dark Teleportation, you can actually see more of your surroundings, allowing you to keep track of who’s doing what around you. The only downside is that the shroud effect for your teammates will be gone if they reload or try to shoot the enemy while in it.

Another thing that makes Cloak very strong against flankers is how he’s able to limit their sight with Terror Cape. While they can still see some of their surroundings when hit by the ability, they will get debuffed and receive more damage. This should allow your whole team to finish them off quickly.

netease / dexerto Cloak and Dagger’s ultimate is essentially a combination of both of their kits, healing allies and damaging enemies at the same time.

Cloak and Dagger’s Team Up Ability with Moon Knight is also really useful. Since they can make Moon Knight invisible, it’s best to coordinate during team fights to help the Moon Knight player flank and get some easy kills without getting noticed.

Lastly, as for Cloak and Dagger’s ultimate, since this leaves out a path that damages nearby enemies and heals allies, you’ll want to have it spread on the point or payload wherever people contest if possible. Just be careful; even though you can dash around while creating the path, you can still be killed in the process.

That sums up everything you need to know to play Cloak and Dagger and utilize their abilities. While you’re here, check out how to play Luna Snow, Mantis, and Adam Warlock if you wish to try out other support characters in Marvel Rivals.