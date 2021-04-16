What is First Class Trouble? The game Valkyrae & Corpse Husband are streaming - Dexerto

First Class Trouble is the newest game to hit the streaming universe, with creators such as Valkyrae and Corpse Husband trying out the Cluedo meets Among Us style title. Just what is it, though?

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past few years it’s that if a co-op game does well on stream it becomes the next trending topic.

Games like Among Us dominated 2020 despite having been released two years prior and gaining no traction at all. Popular creators such as Valkyrae, Pokimane and Corpse Husband all contributed to the rise of the once disgraced party game.

It seems like it’s grown a little old, though, with the new Airship map failing to impress both players and streamers alike. Now there’s a new game in town, and that’s First Class Trouble.

What is First Class Trouble

Described by developers Invisible Walls as a “multiplayer party game that blends cooperation and deception,” First Class Trouble blends the tried and tested gameplay of Among Us with the 1920s charm of Cluedo (Clue in North America).

Stuck on-board a luxury space cruiser (the Alithea), life seems fine and dandy until there’s an AI uprising that involves killer robots, and a whole lot of blood, guts and gore.

Hoping “to create situations where you can never fully trust your companions,” the game forces you to forge fragile alliances whilst trying to keep yourself alive.

Who is playing First Class Trouble?

It’s no surprise that some of the biggest names in streaming have hopped on board the Alithea and started to cause some chaos.

Among those (get it?) to take the title for a spin are Valkyrae, Corpse Husband, Sykkuno and much more. Clips have surfaced of the iconic ‘Amigops’ squad testing out the game together, with Sykkuno dedicating multiple hours to playing the game on Twitch.

First Class Trouble: Release date & where to buy

First Class Trouble’s early access opened on April 8, and is available via Steam for £11/$15.

Seeking to get “more feedback from users around the world,” changes may be implemented to the gameplay in response to player comments.

So there you have it! If you fancy taking a trip aboard the luxury space shuttle from hell then grab a group of friends (specifically not ones you’re very attached to) and get ready for the trip of a lifetime – literally.