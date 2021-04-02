Pokimane criticises new Among Us map for being "too much" - Dexerto

Among Us’ new Airship map has breathed fresh air into the game, but Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys isn’t a big fan.

Among Us has become a sensation in an insanely short period of time. With the title being largely ignored up until 2020, it saw a meteoric rise to fame because of content creators on Twitch and YouTube.

So, as soon as it was announced that the devs were finally releasing the game’s newest map, Airship, we knew that we’d see a resurgence of Among Us on our feeds.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a true Among Us release if Twitch sensation Pokimane wasn’t involved, but it turns out the queen of Twitch isn’t vibing with the game’s latest installment.

Pokimane isn’t a fan of Airship

After playing the game with fellow content creators like Valkyrae and Sykkuno, Poki drops a bit of a bombshell towards the end of her YouTube highlights video.

“So, what I think about new map… I just think the map is kind of too big, it’s too much. I love a lot of parts of it, but together it’s a lot.”

Noting that it would maybe better if more people could play, specifically 12, she adds: “Also, there’s too many places where you can spawn. It makes it tough because it feels like, how am I ever supposed to sus someone…

“Even if someone has to do a task here, then a task elsewhere that would be really really hard to check unless you are with them the whole time. It makes it hard to get really solid info…”

It’s pretty clear that Poki still loves playing the game, though. Whether this will be her go-to map pick is a different story, but it’s nice to see that the title still offers groups of friends a fun escape from a very chaotic world.

It’ll be exciting if she changes her mind over time, especially as things get a little more familiar.