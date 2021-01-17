Logo
Sykkuno announces streaming return with Valkyrae after moving to Vegas

Published: 17/Jan/2021 3:12 Updated: 17/Jan/2021 3:13

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Sykkuno has been busy moving to Las Vegas, but his return to streaming is imminent. He’s set to return on January 17 alongside some big names including Valkyrae.

Sykkuno announced he was moving to Las Vegas after dropping hints for quite some time. He started moving on January 15, and naturally, it meant he wouldn’t be streaming until the move was complete.

Fortunately, it seems like he’s all settled in and almost ready to go. He hasn’t posted anything about it yet. However, he mentioned it to another streamer named Ray_C while playing Rust. Then, it was also later confirmed by Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter.

Sykkuno’s popularity skyrocketed in the last few months of 2020.

Sykkuno crossed paths with Ray C on the OfflineTV Rust server. Initially, they were talking about the game and preparing for a potential team fight. Then, Ray_C wished him well with the move. “I hope your move goes well, man,” he said.

There was a bit over overlap at first. However, Sykkuno didn’t hesitate to respond once he had a chance. “It’s going pretty well,” he said. “I think I might be back online tomorrow or something.”

But it seems like it’s more than a mere possibility. Valkyrae announced that she’d be streaming Raft with some other big-name streamers, including Sykkuno. It’s exciting news since his fans didn’t expect him to be back so soon.

“Raft with Jodi, Sykkuno, Toast, Abe, John, and Corpse [has] moved to tomorrow at 5 pm PST!” she wrote. “I’ll see ya then.” Of course, it doesn’t mean it’s one hundred percent locked in, but it’s about as official as it gets.

Sykkuno’s fans can’t wait to see him back in action. Even though he shot to fame in the last quarter of 2020, he’s already become an integral part of the streaming community.

It sounds a bit melodramatic, but his absence leaves a void, and it’ll be good to see him back where he belongs.

It’ll be interesting to see what he says about his move, and how well he’s managed to settle into his new home.

Twitter erupts as Tommyinnit leaks Addison Rae in Dream SMP Minecraft server

Published: 17/Jan/2021 0:32

by Theo Salaun
Worlds collide and Twitter explodes as Twitch streamer Tommyinnit surprisingly leaked that TikTok superstar Addison Rae is in the Dream SMP (survival multiplayer) Minecraft Discord server.

Founded by the Dream Team, the private, whitelisted Dream SMP Minecraft server is a world of roleplay, drama and, above all else, entertainment. Familiar with their fair share of intriguing characters, fans are now pushing the limits of curiosity and excitement at the possibility that a mainstream, TikTok icon could be stepping into the Minecraft players, Twitch streamers and YouTubers’ arena.

Dream, the faceless persona behind the server, has a hefty 16 million subscribers on YouTube. Tommyinnit, the teenage Englishman and one of the world’s fastest-growing streamers, has 3 million followers on Twitch. Rae, who jumped into fame for clean dance moves, has 34 million followers on Instagram and 75 million on TikTok.

During a Twitch stream, Tommyinnit couldn’t contain himself as he noticed Rae in the Dream SMP’s Discord general channel. Expressing serious surprise and confusion, the streamer discussed her presence and quickly lit social media ablaze as fans debate what said presence could entail.

While gaming once felt like a niche domain, internet celebs like Rae and James Charles, or even US politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have all dabbled in the streaming world at the height of Among Us popularity. 

Unfortunately, Rae’s specific crossover experience in the Twitch streaming world was less than ideal as she encountered serious backlash for her Among Us session with Pokimane, Corpse Husband and, in what could now be considered a sneak peek, Dream.

Undeterred by that hate, it appears that Rae’s interest in gaming is unfazed. And, to the delight of those who prefer positive energy over hate, the Dream SMP fans seem to be taking this leak in a much funnier, confusedly entertained light than Twitch chat had.

It remains unclear whether or not Rae will take an actual role within the Dream SMP or if she was simply testing the water by joining the Discord. When Tommyinnit later tried inviting the TikTok superstar to voice chat, she ignored the request, prompting him to jokingly call her a “d**khead.”

With this leaked quasi-involvement already thrusting social media into a frenzied state, one can only imagine the potential for content if “Draem SMP” becomes a reality.