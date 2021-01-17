Sykkuno announces streaming return with Valkyrae after moving to Vegas

Sykkuno has been busy moving to Las Vegas, but his return to streaming is imminent. He’s set to return on January 17 alongside some big names including Valkyrae.

Sykkuno announced he was moving to Las Vegas after dropping hints for quite some time. He started moving on January 15, and naturally, it meant he wouldn’t be streaming until the move was complete.

Fortunately, it seems like he’s all settled in and almost ready to go. He hasn’t posted anything about it yet. However, he mentioned it to another streamer named Ray_C while playing Rust. Then, it was also later confirmed by Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter.

Sykkuno crossed paths with Ray C on the OfflineTV Rust server. Initially, they were talking about the game and preparing for a potential team fight. Then, Ray_C wished him well with the move. “I hope your move goes well, man,” he said.

There was a bit over overlap at first. However, Sykkuno didn’t hesitate to respond once he had a chance. “It’s going pretty well,” he said. “I think I might be back online tomorrow or something.”

Sykkuno said his move went pretty well and he might be online tomorrow (probably the Raft stream Rae posted about) 🥺 pic.twitter.com/uzVIK6raCG — Sykkuno Clips 🌱 (@botkkuno) January 17, 2021

But it seems like it’s more than a mere possibility. Valkyrae announced that she’d be streaming Raft with some other big-name streamers, including Sykkuno. It’s exciting news since his fans didn’t expect him to be back so soon.

“Raft with Jodi, Sykkuno, Toast, Abe, John, and Corpse [has] moved to tomorrow at 5 pm PST!” she wrote. “I’ll see ya then.” Of course, it doesn’t mean it’s one hundred percent locked in, but it’s about as official as it gets.

Raft with jodi, sykkuno, toast, abe, John, corpse, toast was moved to tomorrow at 5pm pst! I’ll see ya then 😀 — rae (@Valkyrae) January 16, 2021

Sykkuno’s fans can’t wait to see him back in action. Even though he shot to fame in the last quarter of 2020, he’s already become an integral part of the streaming community.

It sounds a bit melodramatic, but his absence leaves a void, and it’ll be good to see him back where he belongs.

It’ll be interesting to see what he says about his move, and how well he’s managed to settle into his new home.