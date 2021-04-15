100 Thieves' Kydae reveals most surprising thing about Valkyrae after meeting her - Dexerto

100 Thieves’ newest content creator Kyedae ‘Kyedae’ Shymko has opened up on what surprised her the most about meeting one of the organization’s newest co-owner, Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter.

In the wake of Valkyrae’s promotion to 100 Thieves co-owner alongside Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop, a coveted slot opened up on one of the most dominant content creation teams in the streaming sphere.

This was promptly filled by Kyedae, Twitch streamer and partner of Valorant behemoth Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo. Signed as the organization’s first international Valorant content creator, 100 Thieves are taking their Future Earth endeavours pretty seriously.

The 19-year-old has taken to Twitch to chat about meeting Valkyrae for the first time, and there’s one aspect of their meeting that totally shocked her.

Advertisement

Kyedae opens up about meeting Valkyrae

Whilst streaming Valorant on Twitch, Kyedae told her fans about what it was like meeting Valkyrae. The YouTube icon sits at the pinnacle of the streaming world, so it was no doubt a pretty nerve wracking experience.

There was one thing that shocked her about meeting the streaming queen, though, and that was her height.

Read More: Top 20 most followed Twitch streamers

“I was just like: ‘she’s so adorable,'” gushes the streamer. “She’s so short guys and just, like, the cutest! Rae is like a little, squishy cutie!”

Memes have always implied that Valkyrae isn’t exactly the tallest woman in the world, but Kyedae has proven what fans have suspected all along.

Advertisement

In true Valkyrae spirit fans have been commenting that she’s “got some nerve” referring to the 100 Thieves star as “short,” but it’s adorable to see how excited Kyedae is at meeting one of her long term idols.

Read More: How much money Ludwig actually made from his Twitch subathon

So whether or not Rae is indeed as astoundingly short as Kyedae says, it’ll be exciting to see the how her career progresses with the Thieves.

She better watch out though, because Rae’s GTA RP alter ego Ray Mond has a habit of punching those who comment on her stature (or just people in general)!