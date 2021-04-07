Valkyrae leads most-watched female streamers with almost double Pokimane’s views - Dexerto

The first quarter of 2021 has seen the rise of Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter, and she’s knocked Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys out of the running for the top female influencer by almost doubling her views.

100 Thieves content creator and YouTube star Valkyrae has become a household name in streaming, and in a very short space of time. Despite streaming for a number of years, her content blew up in 2020, and now 2021 too.

The 29-year-old has risen to streaming dominance over the past few months, and recently scored herself a spot playing Among Us alongside American talkshow host, Jimmy Fallon.

It turns out that some recent stats prove her reign over the streaming universe won’t be ending anytime soon, as she’s more than double the viewership of the next most popular female streamer, Pokimane.

The rise of Valkyrae

The latest report from Stream Hatchet shows that the YouTube icon has nearly doubled runner-up Pokimane’s stats for the first quarter of 2021.

Recording that “Valkyrae finished as the #1 female streamer in Q1 2021 almost doubling the next closest streamer in total hours watched,” the report goes on to state that “Valkyrae has continued to bridge the gap between gaming culture and more general popular culture.”

Citing her involvement in Machine Gun Kelly X CORPSE’s viral music video “DAYWALKER!”, her appeal is reaching wider and wider audiences.

Beneath the two are Japanese VTuber Usada Pekora at 6.8m (the same as Poki), Korean streamer saddummy with 5.1m, and WoW and Hearthstone pro player itsHafu at 4.9m.

Noting that the first major peak of 2021 was the explosion of the Rust role-playing servers, which became somewhat of a viral phenomenon, Stream Hatchet cite Valkyrae as one of the main streamers involved. This may have been the catalyst that sped up her skyrocket to fame.

So while it’s pretty clear that the Poki/Rae combo will be continuing their dominance this year, there’s something about Valkyrae that viewers clearly just love to watch.