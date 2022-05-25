V Rising admin commands: How to enable cheats & best console commands

V Rising has a whole plethora of admin commands that can be used to help you transform the land of the living into a vampiric empire, but just how do you enable them in-game, and which console commands are the best?
A survival game quite unlike any other, V Rising blends ARPG combat with resource management to create a truly unique experience that’s perfect for anyone who likes all things dark and spooky.
For many, though, plowing hours and hours into the game simply isn’t feasible, meaning you’ll often lag behind because you’re missing out on commodities like Leather, Stone Dust, Stone Bricks, or Whetstone.
Enter admin commands, a series of helpful in-game cheats that can cut down how much grinding you’ll have to do. So, here’s a list of all the known console commands for V Rising, as well as how to enable them.
How to enable console commands in V Rising
Thankfully, enabling console commands isn’t a particularly difficult task in V Rising. All you have to do is:
- Boot up V Rising
- From the main menu, select ‘Options‘
- Ensure that you are on the ‘General‘ tab
- Check the box next to ‘Console Enabled‘ (see image below)
- Enter your world
- Press the ` key below ‘ESC (Escape)’ on your keyboard
- Type ‘adminauth‘ and click ‘Enter‘
- If you exit the game and return later, you’ll need to type this in again
- You can now start using console commands! Type ‘List‘ to bring up the full selection of commands
Best admin commands in V Rising
While there’s a whole host of different commands at your disposal, there are some that are simply more useful than others.
- Read More: Is V Rising coming to console
Below we’ve listed the best console commands in V Rising to help you expand your empire at speed:
- Give – This allows you to spawn a chosen amount of any item in the game, negating the need for resource management.
- Giveset – This allows you to spawn any armor set in the game, again allowing you to bypass grinding for high-tier gear.
- Changedurability – This means you won’t have to worry about repairing weapons.
- Any broken weapons must be in your inventory if you want to fix them, though, so bear that in mind!
- Banuser / Bancharacter – If any pesky bloodsucker becomes a thorn in your side, you can ban them easily using these two commands.
- GatherAllAllies – Teleports you and all of your allies to your cursor location to save you trekking through the piercing sunlight.
- TeleportPlayerToMe / TeleportToPlayer – Both of these make finding friends to hunt with a lot easier.
All V Rising admin commands: Full cheat list
Below is a list of all of the current console commands in V Rising. As the devs continue to release commands, we’ll be sure to add them to this list; so keep this page bookmarked!
General Commands
|Console Command
|Uses
|addtime
|Allows players to add time in 12-hour intervals (servers cannot go back in time)
|Adminauth
|Grants admin privileges
|Admindeauth
|Revokes admin privileges
|Alias (Alias, Command)
|Removes target alias
|Bancharacter (character name)
|Bans user via in-game name
|Banned
|Lists all banned accounts
|Banuser (Steam ID)
|Bans user via Steam ID
|Bind (Key Combination, Command)
|Binds abilities to different keys
|changedurability
|Changes item durability (cannot be used to repair broken items that aren’t equipped)
|changehealthofclosesttomouse
|Modifies the health of the target unit/object closest to the admin’s cursor, allowing admins to deal damage or heal targets.
|Clanaccept
|Accepts Clan invite
|Clandecline
|Declines Clan invite
|Clear
|Clears all console text
|ClearTempBindings
|Removes all temporary keybinds
|claninvite (Unnamed Argument)
|Invites player to Clan
|clanleave
|Allows you to leave a Clan
|Connect (address or steamid, port, password)
|Connects to a specific server
|Disconnect
|Disconnects from your current server
|GatherAllAllies
|Teleports you and your allies to the cursor location
|GatherAllAlliesExceptMe
|Teleports your allies (except you) to the cursor location
|GatherAllNonAllies
|Teleports all non-allies to the cursor location
|GatherAllPlayers
|Teleports all players to the cursor location
|GatherAllPlayersExceptMe
|Teleports all players (except you) to the cursor location
|give (What, Amount)
|Brings up a list of all of the in-game items. You can then select what item you want, and how many
|giveset (What)
|Brings up a list of all in-game armor sets. You can then select which sets you want
|hidecursor (Unnamed Argument)
|Hides cursor
|kick (character name)
|Removes character from server
|Kill
|Kills your character
|List
|Brings up list of all available console commands
|listusers (Include Disconnected)
|Lists all users on the server
|localization (Language)
|Set language
|MultiCommand (Commands)
|Executes multiple commands at once if separated by a semi-colon (;)
|PlayerTeleport
|Teleports player to the cursor location
|Reconnect
|Reconnects to server
|setadminlevel (user, level)
|Change a user’s admin level
|TeleportPlayerToMe (User)
|Teleports a player to your location
|TeleportPlayerToMousePosition (User)
|Teleports a player to your mouse location
|TeleportToChunk (Unnamed Argument)
|Teleports a player to chunk co-ordinate
|TeleportToChunkWaypoint (Unnamed Argument)
|Teleports a player to a specific waypoint
|TeleportToNether
|Teleports a player to the Nether
|TeleportToPlayer (User)
|Teleport to another player
|Unbind
|Delete target keybinding
|unban (User Index)
|Unbans a player (you’ll need to run the ‘Banned’ command first to bring up the list)
Debug commands
|Console Command
|Uses
|adminonlydebugevents (Unnamed Argument)
|Admins are the only ones who can control debug events
|ClientBuildingDebugging (Unnamed Argument)
|Enables building debugging and displays an internal error if building doesn’t work
|Copy (Command)
|Copies output of subcommand
|CopyDebugDump
|Copies output of debug dump
|CopyPositionDump
|Copies output of position dump
|CreateDebugDump
|Creates debug dump
|CreatePerformanceDump
|Creates performance dump
|DebugViewEnabled (Unnamed Argument)
|Enable or disable debug view
|depthoffield (Unnamed Argument)
|Enable or disable depth of field
|DumpArchetypeInformation (Which, Num to print, Full info)
|Dumps Archetype information into a log and a file
|DumpBlobAssetMemoryInfo (Which)
|Dumps blob asset’s memory footprint
|DumpChunkFragmentation (Which, ExtraDebugging)
|Dumps fragmentation state of chunks
|DumpComponentMemoryInfo (Which)
|Dumps component memory footprint
|DumpDynamicBufferMemoryInfo (Which)
|Dumps dynamic buffer’s memory footprint
|DumpEntity (World, Entity, Full Dump)
|Dumps full info on target entity in the world
|DumpEntityQueries (Which)
|Dumps all entities in the world
|DumpEverything (Which)
|Dumps everything
|DumpPrefabGUIDEntities (World, Component, Include Disabled, Include Prefabs)
|Dump information about all PrefabGuide entities in the world
|DumpQueryArchetypes (Which, OnlyRequired, AlsoLogToConsole)
|Dump information about archetypes
|DumpSystemMemory (Which, AlsoLogToConsole)
|Dump system memory
|garbageCollectArchetypes (Which)
|Garbage collect all empty archetypes
|gcCollect
|Manages garbage collection
|JobThreads (Threads)
|Set or get a number of job threads
|logdestroyevents (Which, State)
|Continuously log all destroy events
|lowqualityatmosphere (Unnamed Argument)
|Toggle low-quality atmosphere
|measureSystemPerformance (Unnamed Argument)
|Toggles system performance measuring on and off
|motionblur (Unnamed Argument)
|Toggles motion blur
|OpenCrashDumpFolder
|Open the folder for crash dumps
|OpenLogsFolder
|Opens folder for log files
|ProfileInfo
|Displays info on current console profile
|performanceTestChunks (Jump Distance, Test Mode)
|Test performance for all of the selected chunks
|performchunkdefragmentation (Which)
|Perform defragmentation for all chunks in a selected world
|Printactivesequences
|Print all active sequences
|printactivesounds
|Print all active sounds
|Printallsequences
|Print all sequences
|printdestroyevents (Which)
|Print all destroy events for the current frame
|PrintDynamicResSettings
|Print current dynamic resolution settings
|Printsunvfxstate
|Prints some info on the sun’s VFX state
|setmipmaplevel (Unnamed Argument, Unnamed Argument)
|Set mipmap level on all RenderMesh textures
|setresolution (Unnamed Argument, Unnamed Argument)
|Set resolution on all RenderMesh textures
|setsystemenabled (Which, Unnamed Argument, Enabled)
|Enable or disable a system in a world
|startbuildwallpaper (Unnamed Argument)
|Starts building of wallpaper
|texturestreamingenabled (Unnamed Argument)
|Enable or disable texture memory streaming budget
|texturestreamingmaxlevelreduction (Unnamed Argument)
|Sets the texture streaming max level reduction
|texturestreamingmemorybudget (Unnamed Argument)
|Sets the texture streaming memory budget
|ToggleDebugViewCategory (Unnamed Argument)
|Toggle specific debug view modes
|toggleobserve (Mode)
|Toggle being observer
|ToggleSetting (Setting Name, Optional Setting Values)
|Toggles a specific setting
|unloadUnusedAssets
|Unloads all unused assets
|useoptimizedqueries (Which, State)
|Enable or disable faster queries
So that’s a full rundown of V Rising’s console commands and cheats, as well as how to input them in-game. Looking to grow your empire and dominate the land of the living? Be sure to check out our other V Rising guides:
