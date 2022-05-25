 V Rising admin commands: How to enable cheats & best console commands - Dexerto
V Rising admin commands: How to enable cheats & best console commands

Published: 25/May/2022 16:17

by Lauren Bergin
v rising female vampire with mace stands next to rock
Stunlock

V Rising

V Rising has a whole plethora of admin commands that can be used to help you transform the land of the living into a vampiric empire, but just how do you enable them in-game, and which console commands are the best? 

A survival game quite unlike any other, V Rising blends ARPG combat with resource management to create a truly unique experience that’s perfect for anyone who likes all things dark and spooky.

For many, though, plowing hours and hours into the game simply isn’t feasible, meaning you’ll often lag behind because you’re missing out on commodities like Leather, Stone Dust, Stone Bricks, or Whetstone.

Enter admin commands, a series of helpful in-game cheats that can cut down how much grinding you’ll have to do. So, here’s a list of all the known console commands for V Rising, as well as how to enable them.

Contents

v rising female vampire cuts down a tree and received lumber resource
Stunlock
Tearing through the local flora and fauna is a huge part of your early game adventures in V Rising.

How to enable console commands in V Rising

Thankfully, enabling console commands isn’t a particularly difficult task in V Rising. All you have to do is:

  1. Boot up V Rising
  2. From the main menu, select ‘Options
  3. Ensure that you are on the ‘General‘ tab
  4. Check the box next to ‘Console Enabled‘ (see image below)
  5. Enter your world
  6. Press the ` key below ‘ESC (Escape)’ on your keyboard
  7. Type ‘adminauth‘ and click ‘Enter
    • If you exit the game and return later, you’ll need to type this in again
  8. You can now start using console commands! Type ‘List‘ to bring up the full selection of commands
v rising console command cheat screen how to enable
Stunlock
You’ll need to ensure ‘Console Enabled’ is on in order to add console commands.

Best admin commands in V Rising

While there’s a whole host of different commands at your disposal, there are some that are simply more useful than others.

Below we’ve listed the best console commands in V Rising to help you expand your empire at speed:

  1. Give – This allows you to spawn a chosen amount of any item in the game, negating the need for resource management.
  2. Giveset – This allows you to spawn any armor set in the game, again allowing you to bypass grinding for high-tier gear.
  3. Changedurability – This means you won’t have to worry about repairing weapons.
    • Any broken weapons must be in your inventory if you want to fix them, though, so bear that in mind!
  4. Banuser / Bancharacter – If any pesky bloodsucker becomes a thorn in your side, you can ban them easily using these two commands.
  5. GatherAllAllies – Teleports you and all of your allies to your cursor location to save you trekking through the piercing sunlight.
  6. TeleportPlayerToMe / TeleportToPlayer – Both of these make finding friends to hunt with a lot easier.
v rising vampires attacking settlement at night
Stunlock
Tearing settlements apart is much more fun as a team, and V Rising’s teleport commands make it easier to group up.

All V Rising admin commands: Full cheat list

Below is a list of all of the current console commands in V Rising. As the devs continue to release commands, we’ll be sure to add them to this list; so keep this page bookmarked!

General Commands

Console Command Uses
addtime
 Allows players to add time in 12-hour intervals (servers cannot go back in time)
Adminauth Grants admin privileges
Admindeauth Revokes admin privileges
Alias (Alias, Command) Removes target alias
Bancharacter (character name) Bans user via in-game name
Banned Lists all banned accounts
Banuser (Steam ID) Bans user via Steam ID
Bind (Key Combination, Command) Binds abilities to different keys
changedurability Changes item durability (cannot be used to repair broken items that aren’t equipped)
changehealthofclosesttomouse
 Modifies the health of the target unit/object closest to the admin’s cursor, allowing admins to deal damage or heal targets.
Clanaccept Accepts Clan invite
Clandecline Declines Clan invite
Clear Clears all console text
ClearTempBindings Removes all temporary keybinds
claninvite (Unnamed Argument) Invites player to Clan
clanleave Allows you to leave a Clan
Connect (address or steamid, port, password) Connects to a specific server
Disconnect Disconnects from your current server
GatherAllAllies Teleports you and your allies to the cursor location
GatherAllAlliesExceptMe Teleports your allies (except you) to the cursor location
GatherAllNonAllies Teleports all non-allies to the cursor location
GatherAllPlayers Teleports all players to the cursor location
GatherAllPlayersExceptMe Teleports all players (except you) to the cursor location
give (What, Amount) Brings up a list of all of the in-game items. You can then select what item you want, and how many
giveset (What) Brings up a list of all in-game armor sets. You can then select which sets you want
hidecursor (Unnamed Argument) Hides cursor
kick (character name) Removes character from server
Kill Kills your character
List Brings up list of all available console commands
listusers (Include Disconnected) Lists all users on the server
localization (Language) Set language
MultiCommand (Commands) Executes multiple commands at once if separated by a semi-colon (;)
PlayerTeleport Teleports player to the cursor location
Reconnect Reconnects to server
setadminlevel (user, level) Change a user’s admin level
TeleportPlayerToMe (User) Teleports a player to your location
TeleportPlayerToMousePosition (User) Teleports a player to your mouse location
TeleportToChunk (Unnamed Argument)  Teleports a player to chunk co-ordinate
TeleportToChunkWaypoint (Unnamed Argument) Teleports a player to a specific waypoint
TeleportToNether Teleports a player to the Nether
TeleportToPlayer (User) Teleport to another player
Unbind Delete target keybinding
unban (User Index) Unbans a player (you’ll need to run the ‘Banned’ command first to bring up the list)

Debug commands

Console Command Uses
adminonlydebugevents (Unnamed Argument) Admins are the only ones who can control debug events
ClientBuildingDebugging (Unnamed Argument) Enables building debugging and displays an internal error if building doesn’t work
Copy (Command) Copies output of subcommand
CopyDebugDump Copies output of debug dump
CopyPositionDump Copies output of position dump
CreateDebugDump Creates debug dump
CreatePerformanceDump Creates performance dump
DebugViewEnabled (Unnamed Argument) Enable or disable debug view
depthoffield (Unnamed Argument)  Enable or disable depth of field
DumpArchetypeInformation (Which, Num to print, Full info) Dumps Archetype information into a log and a file
DumpBlobAssetMemoryInfo (Which) Dumps blob asset’s memory footprint
DumpChunkFragmentation (Which, ExtraDebugging) Dumps fragmentation state of chunks
DumpComponentMemoryInfo (Which) Dumps component memory footprint
DumpDynamicBufferMemoryInfo (Which) Dumps dynamic buffer’s memory footprint
DumpEntity (World, Entity, Full Dump) Dumps full info on target entity in the world
DumpEntityQueries (Which) Dumps all entities in the world
DumpEverything (Which) Dumps everything
DumpPrefabGUIDEntities (World, Component, Include Disabled, Include Prefabs) Dump information about all PrefabGuide entities in the world
DumpQueryArchetypes (Which, OnlyRequired, AlsoLogToConsole) Dump information about archetypes
DumpSystemMemory (Which, AlsoLogToConsole) Dump system memory
garbageCollectArchetypes (Which) Garbage collect all empty archetypes
gcCollect Manages garbage collection
JobThreads (Threads) Set or get a number of job threads
logdestroyevents (Which, State) Continuously log all destroy events
lowqualityatmosphere (Unnamed Argument) Toggle low-quality atmosphere
measureSystemPerformance (Unnamed Argument) Toggles system performance measuring on and off
motionblur (Unnamed Argument) Toggles motion blur
OpenCrashDumpFolder Open the folder for crash dumps
OpenLogsFolder Opens folder for log files
ProfileInfo Displays info on current console profile
performanceTestChunks (Jump Distance, Test Mode) Test performance for all of the selected chunks
performchunkdefragmentation (Which) Perform defragmentation for all chunks in a selected world
Printactivesequences Print all active sequences
printactivesounds Print all active sounds
Printallsequences Print all sequences
printdestroyevents (Which) Print all destroy events for the current frame
PrintDynamicResSettings Print current dynamic resolution settings
Printsunvfxstate Prints some info on the sun’s VFX state
setmipmaplevel (Unnamed Argument, Unnamed Argument) Set mipmap level on all RenderMesh textures
setresolution (Unnamed Argument, Unnamed Argument) Set resolution on all RenderMesh textures
setsystemenabled (Which, Unnamed Argument, Enabled)  Enable or disable a system in a world
startbuildwallpaper (Unnamed Argument) Starts building of wallpaper
texturestreamingenabled (Unnamed Argument) Enable or disable texture memory streaming budget
texturestreamingmaxlevelreduction (Unnamed Argument)  Sets the texture streaming max level reduction
texturestreamingmemorybudget (Unnamed Argument) Sets the texture streaming memory budget
ToggleDebugViewCategory (Unnamed Argument) Toggle specific debug view modes
toggleobserve (Mode) Toggle being observer
ToggleSetting (Setting Name, Optional Setting Values) Toggles a specific setting
unloadUnusedAssets Unloads all unused assets
useoptimizedqueries (Which, State) Enable or disable faster queries

So that’s a full rundown of V Rising’s console commands and cheats, as well as how to input them in-game. Looking to grow your empire and dominate the land of the living? Be sure to check out our other V Rising guides:

