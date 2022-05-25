V Rising admin commands: How to enable cheats & best console commands

V Rising has a whole plethora of admin commands that can be used to help you transform the land of the living into a vampiric empire, but just how do you enable them in-game, and which console commands are the best?

A survival game quite unlike any other, V Rising blends ARPG combat with resource management to create a truly unique experience that’s perfect for anyone who likes all things dark and spooky.

For many, though, plowing hours and hours into the game simply isn’t feasible, meaning you’ll often lag behind because you’re missing out on commodities like Leather, Stone Dust, Stone Bricks, or Whetstone.

Enter admin commands, a series of helpful in-game cheats that can cut down how much grinding you’ll have to do. So, here’s a list of all the known console commands for V Rising, as well as how to enable them.

Contents

How to enable console commands in V Rising

Thankfully, enabling console commands isn’t a particularly difficult task in V Rising. All you have to do is:

Boot up V Rising From the main menu, select ‘Options‘ Ensure that you are on the ‘General‘ tab Check the box next to ‘Console Enabled‘ (see image below) Enter your world Press the ` key below ‘ESC (Escape)’ on your keyboard Type ‘adminauth‘ and click ‘Enter‘ If you exit the game and return later, you’ll need to type this in again You can now start using console commands! Type ‘List‘ to bring up the full selection of commands

Best admin commands in V Rising

While there’s a whole host of different commands at your disposal, there are some that are simply more useful than others.

Below we’ve listed the best console commands in V Rising to help you expand your empire at speed:

Give – This allows you to spawn a chosen amount of any item in the game, negating the need for resource management. Giveset – This allows you to spawn any armor set in the game, again allowing you to bypass grinding for high-tier gear. Changedurability – This means you won’t have to worry about repairing weapons. Any broken weapons must be in your inventory if you want to fix them, though, so bear that in mind! Banuser / Bancharacter – If any pesky bloodsucker becomes a thorn in your side, you can ban them easily using these two commands. GatherAllAllies – Teleports you and all of your allies to your cursor location to save you trekking through the piercing sunlight. TeleportPlayerToMe / TeleportToPlayer – Both of these make finding friends to hunt with a lot easier.

All V Rising admin commands: Full cheat list

Below is a list of all of the current console commands in V Rising. As the devs continue to release commands, we’ll be sure to add them to this list; so keep this page bookmarked!

General Commands

Console Command Uses addtime

Allows players to add time in 12-hour intervals (servers cannot go back in time) Adminauth Grants admin privileges Admindeauth Revokes admin privileges Alias (Alias, Command) Removes target alias Bancharacter (character name) Bans user via in-game name Banned Lists all banned accounts Banuser (Steam ID) Bans user via Steam ID Bind (Key Combination, Command) Binds abilities to different keys changedurability Changes item durability (cannot be used to repair broken items that aren’t equipped) changehealthofclosesttomouse

Modifies the health of the target unit/object closest to the admin’s cursor, allowing admins to deal damage or heal targets. Clanaccept Accepts Clan invite Clandecline Declines Clan invite Clear Clears all console text ClearTempBindings Removes all temporary keybinds claninvite (Unnamed Argument) Invites player to Clan clanleave Allows you to leave a Clan Connect (address or steamid, port, password) Connects to a specific server Disconnect Disconnects from your current server GatherAllAllies Teleports you and your allies to the cursor location GatherAllAlliesExceptMe Teleports your allies (except you) to the cursor location GatherAllNonAllies Teleports all non-allies to the cursor location GatherAllPlayers Teleports all players to the cursor location GatherAllPlayersExceptMe Teleports all players (except you) to the cursor location give (What, Amount) Brings up a list of all of the in-game items. You can then select what item you want, and how many giveset (What) Brings up a list of all in-game armor sets. You can then select which sets you want hidecursor (Unnamed Argument) Hides cursor kick (character name) Removes character from server Kill Kills your character List Brings up list of all available console commands listusers (Include Disconnected) Lists all users on the server localization (Language) Set language MultiCommand (Commands) Executes multiple commands at once if separated by a semi-colon (;) PlayerTeleport Teleports player to the cursor location Reconnect Reconnects to server setadminlevel (user, level) Change a user’s admin level TeleportPlayerToMe (User) Teleports a player to your location TeleportPlayerToMousePosition (User) Teleports a player to your mouse location TeleportToChunk (Unnamed Argument) Teleports a player to chunk co-ordinate TeleportToChunkWaypoint (Unnamed Argument) Teleports a player to a specific waypoint TeleportToNether Teleports a player to the Nether TeleportToPlayer (User) Teleport to another player Unbind Delete target keybinding unban (User Index) Unbans a player (you’ll need to run the ‘Banned’ command first to bring up the list)

Debug commands

Console Command Uses adminonlydebugevents (Unnamed Argument) Admins are the only ones who can control debug events ClientBuildingDebugging (Unnamed Argument) Enables building debugging and displays an internal error if building doesn’t work Copy (Command) Copies output of subcommand CopyDebugDump Copies output of debug dump CopyPositionDump Copies output of position dump CreateDebugDump Creates debug dump CreatePerformanceDump Creates performance dump DebugViewEnabled (Unnamed Argument) Enable or disable debug view depthoffield (Unnamed Argument) Enable or disable depth of field DumpArchetypeInformation (Which, Num to print, Full info) Dumps Archetype information into a log and a file DumpBlobAssetMemoryInfo (Which) Dumps blob asset’s memory footprint DumpChunkFragmentation (Which, ExtraDebugging) Dumps fragmentation state of chunks DumpComponentMemoryInfo (Which) Dumps component memory footprint DumpDynamicBufferMemoryInfo (Which) Dumps dynamic buffer’s memory footprint DumpEntity (World, Entity, Full Dump) Dumps full info on target entity in the world DumpEntityQueries (Which) Dumps all entities in the world DumpEverything (Which) Dumps everything DumpPrefabGUIDEntities (World, Component, Include Disabled, Include Prefabs) Dump information about all PrefabGuide entities in the world DumpQueryArchetypes (Which, OnlyRequired, AlsoLogToConsole) Dump information about archetypes DumpSystemMemory (Which, AlsoLogToConsole) Dump system memory garbageCollectArchetypes (Which) Garbage collect all empty archetypes gcCollect Manages garbage collection JobThreads (Threads) Set or get a number of job threads logdestroyevents (Which, State) Continuously log all destroy events lowqualityatmosphere (Unnamed Argument) Toggle low-quality atmosphere measureSystemPerformance (Unnamed Argument) Toggles system performance measuring on and off motionblur (Unnamed Argument) Toggles motion blur OpenCrashDumpFolder Open the folder for crash dumps OpenLogsFolder Opens folder for log files ProfileInfo Displays info on current console profile performanceTestChunks (Jump Distance, Test Mode) Test performance for all of the selected chunks performchunkdefragmentation (Which) Perform defragmentation for all chunks in a selected world Printactivesequences Print all active sequences printactivesounds Print all active sounds Printallsequences Print all sequences printdestroyevents (Which) Print all destroy events for the current frame PrintDynamicResSettings Print current dynamic resolution settings Printsunvfxstate Prints some info on the sun’s VFX state setmipmaplevel (Unnamed Argument, Unnamed Argument) Set mipmap level on all RenderMesh textures setresolution (Unnamed Argument, Unnamed Argument) Set resolution on all RenderMesh textures setsystemenabled (Which, Unnamed Argument, Enabled) Enable or disable a system in a world startbuildwallpaper (Unnamed Argument) Starts building of wallpaper texturestreamingenabled (Unnamed Argument) Enable or disable texture memory streaming budget texturestreamingmaxlevelreduction (Unnamed Argument) Sets the texture streaming max level reduction texturestreamingmemorybudget (Unnamed Argument) Sets the texture streaming memory budget ToggleDebugViewCategory (Unnamed Argument) Toggle specific debug view modes toggleobserve (Mode) Toggle being observer ToggleSetting (Setting Name, Optional Setting Values) Toggles a specific setting unloadUnusedAssets Unloads all unused assets useoptimizedqueries (Which, State) Enable or disable faster queries

So that’s a full rundown of V Rising’s console commands and cheats, as well as how to input them in-game. Looking to grow your empire and dominate the land of the living? Be sure to check out our other V Rising guides:

