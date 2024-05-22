V Rising: How to craft Blood Merlot

Blood Merlot is an important consumable in V Rising and here’s how to find the blueprint and craft it for adverse situations.

There are various ways to increase health and save your blood type in V Rising, and Blood Merlot is one of them. This consumable item is better than Blood Potion, as it’s way more economical than the latter.

Crafting Blood Merlot is not that easy and you’ll first need to beat a V Blood boss to unlock the recipe. So, this is exactly how you can get your hands on this important consumable in the survival game.

Stunlock Studios Baron du Bouchon is a level 70 V Blood Boss.

How to find Blood Merlot blueprint

You’ll have to defeat Baron du Bouchon the Sommelier boss to find the Blood Merlot blueprint in V Rising. You can find Baron du Bouchon in the Brighthaven Suburbs in Silverlight Hills. This place is located in the western part of Vardoran.

This is a Level 70 V Blood boss which means you must stack yourself up with the right weapons and consumables to defeat them. We recommend having a Gear Level of over 80 to take them down without facing much of a challenge.

Once you defeat them, you also unlock several other recipes like Barrel Disguise and Blood Merlot Amulet. Blood Merlot Amulet is a powerful armor item as wearing it will boost Spell Power by 23 and reduce Blood Decay Rate by 15%.

How to craft Blood Merlot in V Rising

To craft Blood Merlot in V Rising, these are the resources you need:

Prisoner Blood

1x Empty Glass Bottle

60x Scared Grapes

Roam around the Brighthaven Suburbs and you can harvest or loot Scared Grapes in plenty. You may also grow it using Sacred Grape Seed but that takes a lot more effort.

To craft an Empty Glass Bottle, defeat Christina the Sun Priestess (a level 44 V Blood boss) to unlock the recipe of Glass. Then, head over to the Alchemy Table and place four panes of glass to craft an Empty Glass Bottle.

Once you’ve gathered them, build a Prison Cell and capture an enemy. Reduce their health below 30% and then activate the Dominate Human Vampire ability. Then interact with the Prison Cell to bring several crafting options, and Blood Merlot will be one of them.

What is Blood Merlot used for?

In V Rising, Blood Merlot is used for restoring the blood pool. You can use this consumable just like Blood Potions to increase health, but the fact that makes it more economical than Blood Potions is it consumes less blood from the prisoner (25% to 50% of their health), which in turn causes lesser Misery.

Blood Merlot is also one of the main ingredients in crafting Onyx Tear and Blood Merlot Amulet. Using Onyx Tear, you can craft several Epic Ancestral weapons and Blood Key. While Blood Merlot Amulet is used to craft Amulet of the Arch-Warlock, Amulet of the Crimson Commander, and more.

