V Rising: All Difficulty settings explained

V Rising version 1.0 is out and Stunlock Studios has introduced new difficulty settings for players. Like other games, the experience will vary according to the one you choose, and here are all the difficulty settings explained.

After the 1.0 update, the new difficulty settings in V Rising are available as server settings – meaning you get to choose the difficulty when you are about to host a game. The best thing is you can toggle between all the available options anytime you feel like it. A quick server restart is necessary for the effects and changes to take place.

So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at all the difficulty settings in detail.

Stunlock Studios

All Difficulty settings in V Rising 1.0

V Rising 1.0 introduces three new difficulty settings:

Relaxed Mode

Normal Mode

Brutal Mode

If we have to compare them to traditional difficulty settings, then Relaxed and Brutal Modes are equivalent to easy and hard settings, while normal mode places you in between the two.

Relaxed Mode

If you fancy exploration and base building, then you must opt for the Relaxed Mode setting while hosting your game. It’s the easy mode and as the name suggests, it eliminates the focus you need to put on battles. Nevertheless, you still need to fight enemies, but they will be a lot less agile.

Relaxed Mode comes with some perks in V Rising 1.0:

Reduced Sun damage

Blood Drains more slowly

Enemies deal less damage

V Blood bosses have less health

V Blood bosses with less health is a bonus. This means you’ll have an easier time beating foes like the Ferocious Bear or Leandra the Shadow Priestess.

Normal Mode

As Stunlock Studios says, the Normal Mode is “An experience focused on exploration, building, and challenging combat” in V Rising.

This mode is the standard difficulty setting of the game – the way you’ve been playing prior to v1.0’s release. Combat will be more challenging compared to Relaxed Mode but building and exploration still plays a major role.

Brutal Mode

Want to notch the level up to the highest difficulty? Then the Brutal Mode is what you’re looking for.

Stunlock Studios recommends this one only for seasoned veterans, players who have “who have already experienced the full breadth of Vardoran at least once.” It comes with some perks that only the brave-hearted should opt for:

Many V Blood bosses now have new behaviors and abilities

V Blood bosses have more health

V Blood bosses deal significantly more damage

V Blood bosses are higher level

Enemies deal significantly more damage

More loot drops from all sources

Item durability drains more slowly

If you’re planning to play on Brutal difficulty, we’d recommend getting S-Tier weapons like Sword, Slasher, and Longbow for best results against powerful enemies. Also bringing plenty of healing consumables like The Rat and Tainted Heart into battle.

Stunlock Studios

Choose your Experience in V Rising 1.0

Players have the option to seamlessly choose between all three difficulty settings while starting a Private Game. This will make it easy to choose what you want right off the bat.

However, you can also tweak the settings further. To do this, simply click on the Advanced Game Settings button right below the three options.

So, for example, if you’ve chosen Relaxed Mode and want to increase the spawn rate of items, you’d be able to do that from the Advanced Game Settings menu.

If you ever decide to tweak things again after you’ve started playing, just return to the menu to keep adjusting different options.

Which difficulty setting should you choose in V Rising 1.0?

If you are an absolute beginner, we would suggest starting with the Relaxed Mode. This will give you a great idea of how the world of V Rising works and the best ways to survive the enemies and be an ideal Vampire.

For most players, Normal Mode will be enough. This will give you challenging combats against enemies and V Blood Bosses. At the same time, you’ve to focus equally on building and exploration, so the overall experience will be quite balanced.

For enthusiasts and seasoned veterans, we’d recommend trying the Brutal Mode. Some V Blood bosses start having new abilities and behaviors that are absent in the previous difficulties along with higher health points. Enemies and bosses deal more damage and Item durability drains more slowly, which is a boon for players at this difficulty setting.

