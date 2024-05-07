Is V Rising down? Server status, maintenance, and outage updates

Are V Rising servers down right now? Here are the latest server, maintenance, and outage updates for the top-down survival title.

Not getting access to your favorite live service game due to a server issue is extremely frustrating, and this applies to Stunlock Studios’ V Rising. The vampire-themed ARPG is finally making its way out of early access, and you’ll want to keep an eye on the server status ahead of the 1.0 launch.

We’ve got you covered with all the up-to-date information about V Rising’s server status, sudden outages, and any planned maintenance right here.

Stunlock Studios

Are V Rising servers down?

Yes, V Rising servers are currently down.

Due to the game’s impending 1.0 launch, it was announced that a server reorganization and maintenance would be taking place leading up to the patch. The servers went down on May 6, 2024, at 12:30 UTC, and will remain offline until May 8, 2024. However, it’s important to note that the downtime won’t impact player-run servers, so if you’re using one, you won’t have to worry.

V Rising official server types

Alongside confirming the server reorganization, the V Rising team has also revealed some official servers that fans can use when getting to grips with the game before moving onto private servers. Each server will be capped at 60 players and should be made available in every supported region.

The official servers are as follows:

PvE Squad Servers – 6 Month Reset Time

PvE Squad Servers – Brutal Difficulty – 6 Month Reset Time

PvP Squad – Weekend Raids – 3 Month Reset Time

PvP Squad – Brutal Difficulty – Weekend Raids – 3 Month Reset Time

PvP Trio – Weekend Raids – 3 Month Reset Time

PvP Duo – Weekend Raids – 3 Month Reset Time

PvP Squad – No Raids – 1 Month Reset Time

PvP Squad – Merciless (Full loot) – Daily Raids – 1 Month Reset Time

PvP Duo – Merciless (Full loot) – Daily Raids – 1 Month Reset Time

These servers will eventually reset but the devs want to ensure players won’t feel rushed on them. This means that more servers will be started halfway through each reset time. So, if a server has a reset time of 6 months, a new server of that variety will be made available after 3 months that you can switch over to.

