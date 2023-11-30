Under a Rock: Trailer, platforms & everything we know

Under a Rock boasts a mass multiplayer open-world survival game with tons of twists and laughter. Here’s everything we know about Under a Rock.

Developed by indie company, Nordic Trolls and published by Gameforge, Under a Rock boasts some hilarious open-world survival gameplay that seems heavily inspired by the likes of Ark Survival Evolved, Rust, and many more classics.

So, does Under a Rock have a release date yet, can you play it on your chosen platform, and what’s the game even about? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming title, Under a Rock.

Currently no, Under a Rock doesn’t have a release date yet.

However, when one is announced, we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon for more information.

Under a Rock trailer

When Under a Rock was revealed, fans were treated to a short announcement trailer, featuring a glimpse into the gameplay, story, style, and some of the adorable creatures you’ll come across in the game. You can watch it below.

What kind of game is Under a Rock?

Essentially, Under a Rick is a brand new open-world survival game with a focus on adorable animals and so much more.

Players can head into a mysterious land and explore caves and underwater environments, build bases, complete challenges, craft, fish, and farm as they fight to end the terrifying curses that lie in wait.

On top of this, you’ll be able to enjoy the game with more than ten different players, creating an ideal environment for mass collaboration or a chaotic world to survive in.

What platforms can you play Under a Rock on?

You’ll be able to play Under a Rock on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation — so, a vast amount of players will be able to dive into the exciting new world.

There’s no word on whether Under a Rock will be coming to Nintendo Switch or Mac, but as always, we will be updating this article as soon as there’s more information.

So, there you have it. That’s everything we know about Under a Rock. While waiting for the release date to be announced, take a look at some of our other handy game hubs for titles coming out in the future:

